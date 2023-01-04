Old bank building worth saving: BRITT Group continues effort to preserve it

Formed officially with articles of incorporation in January 2015, the BRITT Group is continuing work on its first major project, which is saving and preserving the former First State Bank building in Britt.

Headed by former Britt mayor of 14 years, Jim Nelson, the BRITT Group has also consisted of original board member Garry Kerns, Gary Gelner, Carolyn DeKruif, Laurie Eden, Allen Eden, Skip Miller, and Betty (Shorty) Moylan. These board members are all from Britt, at least until recently when Moylan, whose father was a Hobo that drew her to Britt, announced she was moving to Myrtle Beach despite being a regular at Hobo Days for more than 30 years and being a homeowner in Britt for many years.

“Betty was our grant writer, so we will miss that,” Nelson said. “Laurie Eden has been our biggest donor so far. Garry Kerns helped found the organization.”

The 501c (3) organization’s mission is to “beautify, restore, and invest today and tomorrow.” Attorney Earl Hill helped the group set up its nonprofit status, volunteering his time to get it established legally and file its first year’s tax returns. The group’s first project is a doozy – the 1916 building that was designed by well-known architect John Henry Jeffers for Commercial State Bank. It is best known as the former First State Bank of many years, but housed numerous other things over the years.

Jeffers also designed the State of Wisconsin’s Exhibition Building for the 1904 St. Louis World Fair, the Carnegie Library in Clear Lake, and a 1919 prairie-style home at 278 First Avenue SW in Britt. Many of his buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places, which the BRITT Group was originally seeking for the former bank building.

“We talked to some people and an official with the State of Iowa about the Register of Historic Places,” Nelson said. “Unfortunately, the prior owner gutted too much of the original work out of the middle of the building. It’s such a beautiful building that we don’t want to let it go. We were talking about the issues of trying to save it back in 2012 and 2013. Everyone wanted to tear it down. It’s just too nice to tear down. We want to see it saved in the downtown.”

The BRITT Group has already invested an estimated $50,000 in saving the building since purchasing it from the City of Britt for $35 in 2014, which included reroofing it right away at a cost of nearly $30,000. The city reclaimed the building from its out-of-town owner around that time. Tuck-pointing was done on three exterior walls, with more planned on the south and east sides. New large windows have also been installed at a cost of about $5,000 apiece.

Funds have come from Laurie Eden, grants, and a couple of spaghetti dinner fundraisers that collected approximately $1,500. One of the grants was from the W. David Ley Foundation associated with the original owners of Farmers Trust and Savings Banks in Britt, Buffalo Center, Lakota, Lake Mills, and Bricelyn, Minnesota.

“The goal is to get the building to the point we can sell it,” said Nelson, noting that the west half of the original building had to be torn off due to deterioration, although the basement portion of that half is still there. “Maybe it could be a hotel with businesses down below or just a hotel. We’re open to whatever idea someone comes up with.”

The portion of the building that remains is approximately 80 feet long and 40 feet wide. The whole basement that remains is about 120-130 feet long. One-fourth of the full original building never had a basement underneath. The basement has been used for apartments, living quarters, storage, and a barber shop in the past.

Nelson said upper-level floor boards are in pretty good condition. The main floor is almost entirely solid concrete and metal. It is built well with I-beam construction. In addition to windows, repairing some water damage to a portion of the tall first floor ceiling is also on the list of repairs as is some re-plumbing and electrical rewiring.

“It’s salvageable because of that and the good concrete floor,” Nelson said. “It would be nice if someone would say ‘I could use a building like that. That is why we put a new roof on it.”

So, the group put together drawings and pictures of what the building may look like restored as a hotel. They were assisted by four Iowa State University architectural students, who assisted as part of a class project. Nelson said the restored building could be named “Center and Main” whether housing a hotel, motel, apartments, mini mall, or some combination. He cited the community’s need of additional motel rooms and apartments, saying that retail space could also be added.

“We’d still like to do more and add on to it, but money talks,” Nelson said. “We’re certainly open to most anything.”

The storied history of the building also housed many other businesses after First State Bank relocated across the street by 1980. That list includes a barber shop, beauty shop, commodities and brokerage firm, boutique, and photography studio.

“It was kind of a mini mall for a while because two or three businesses were in there at the same time,” Nelson said. “Originally, it was a bank below with law offices and insurance company offices on the second floor.”

The BRITT Group also has plans beyond the old bank building restoration.

“It’s not just a one-time project that the BRITT Group is undertaking,” Nelson said. “The idea is to keep going indefinitely. We picked a big one to start with.”