Oktoberfest is coming to Limestone Brewers this fall. The event will take place from 2-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2 at 518 Main Street in Osage.

There will be live polka music, the Cedar Valley Ex-Press Food Truck, games, Tom and Betty of Betty and the Gents, and beer. Costumes are encouraged.

Full schedule to come. Call Limestone Brewers at 641-832-3100 for more information.

