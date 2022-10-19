Officials discuss reasons for $2.95 million Hancock County voter referendum

There is a public measure on the ballot in Hancock County for the Nov. 8 general election. It asks whether the county should enter into a loan agreement not to exceed $2.95 million for additional repair, improvement, and restoration of the Garner courthouse plus redesign and replacement of the law enforcement center parking lot.

“I think, overall, the public knows what we’re doing with this and they know how expensive it could be if we don’t keep going with this,” said Supervisor Gary Rayhons during an Oct. 17 meeting on courthouse complex repairs with Scott Allen of OPN Architects and Maggie Burger of Speer Financial.

“We talked about this for a long time, doing something,” Supervisor Chair Jerry Tlach said. “We knew we couldn’t put it off forever.”

KIOW Radio News Director AJ Taylor asked if the county also has plans to institute some sort of regular maintenance program to help protect taxpayers from additional large-project levy costs going forward.

“We are thinking we’ll make sure we have some kind of strategic plan about how these buildings will be maintained,” County Attorney Blake Norman said.

Supervisor Sis Greiman said county maintenance staff promptly repair whatever needs fixing promptly, but the current needs are commonplace for aging stone buildings.

“The skeleton of this building is good,” Supervisor Rayhons said. “It’s just the outside.”

All three supervisors noted going into an initial project investigation several years ago with the intent that it could be a maintenance project, before finding more needed to be done.

“We started this thinking it was just going to be tuck pointing,” Tlach said. “That’s how it started. We were just going to do a simple tuck pointing of a couple sides and be done.”

Allen of OPN elaborated on additional findings that call for additional repairs. He cited the need for window replacement, repointing, stone replacement, and waterproofing, which are not part of the current east-side vestibule and northwest tower roof repair project, set to be bid on Nov. 1. That project resulted in the approval of a $2.25 million bond issuance at a low interest rate of 1.49% following public hearings, according to Burger of Speer Financial.

“That sounds really good now,” Greiman said. Burger noted that interest rates have been rising significantly this year and said she expects them to be raised at least two more times this year. She cited a current interest-rate range of 3.75 to 4.5% for the proposal that will go to voters, noting there is generally a higher interest rate with a longer repayment period.

“I’m also glad we did that when we did, because we got a very good interest rate,” said Tlach of locking in the vestibule and tower project.

Allen said that digging on the north side of the courthouse, which was below grade by the parking lot, revealed water coming up from the ground, wetting the stones, and causing deterioration.

“There are issues with water going through the wall below grade and entering inside,” said Allen, noting numerous cracks across the building exterior that need to be addressed as well. Loose stone from above ground was targeted for early removal as a safety precaution. Allen told the board that southern Minnesota “Mankato Stone” is readily available to match existing stone and Cold Springs Granite is too for the building’s face.

“It’s only going to get worse if we don’t do anything,” Supervisor Rayhons said.

“We have done research as close as we can to areas affected by water on the outside of the building where there is the most deterioration,” Allen said. “The inside is not that extensive at this time.”

Chair Tlach said that is why OPN was hired, because the prior firm was not providing a good idea up-front of costs that could be encountered once project work commenced. He said OPN has good expertise and has checked everything well enough to protect against more surprises.

“We did our due diligence and got, hopefully, the right team,” said Norman. He noted that another benefit of the additional project work is that it will help direct the flow of people from the north entrance to the new east vestibule entrance.

The Board must determine how to structure any general obligation bond funding after the required 60% favorable vote of the public.

Burger estimated potential future tax levy impacts for various interest rates and repayment terms of bonding up to $2.95 million in today’s market. She cited potential impacts of $18 of annual increase on a $100,000 property tax valuation down to $7 of annual increase on a $100,000 valuation. Lower impact annual property tax burdens generally relate to longer repayment/assessment periods and have higher interest rates. Burger noted there will be a call feature on the debt issuance, allowing it to be paid early, in part or full, or refinanced at a lower interest rate.

Vestibule and tower

The grade of the sidewalk approaching the new east courthouse entrance will be reduced. Allen noted that the existing slope can be treacherous in icy, winter weather. The inside of the vestibule will also be wired for a future metal detector, which could then easily be added anytime in the future.

“There’s a desire to connect those two parking lots (north and southeast) together. Allen said that due to a minimal loss of parking due to regrading around the vestibule, additional parking spots are currently planned along the street on the east side. A perimeter drain around the building will go to an existing cistern to be pumped away from it.

The vestibule will allow for easy on-grade access for handicapped persons or anyone who is in wheelchairs or not sure footed.

“It’ll just be safer and allow for parking close to the entrance,” said Norman of what will become the building’s main entrance on the east side.

“It’s also not very economical with the loss of heat and cooling there without the vestibule,” Tlach said.

Allen said one of the biggest issues with the existing northwest tower roof is a bad slope.

“A lot of water stays on that roof and then it drains the wrong way,” Allen said. He noted that the tower used to be taller, so the existing roof was once a floor. He said the construction will result in a slope that allows ponding water to go to a drain, instead of running down the side of the courthouse and impacting windows, such as outside the auditor’s office.