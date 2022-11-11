Officials celebrate Irish Hospital Apartments grand opening with community

Forest City, Winnebago County, regional, and state officials celebrated the grand opening of the downtown Irish Hospital Apartments with members of the public on Nov. 10.

There were tours of the redeveloped former hospital and law enforcement center. Even the Winnebago County Veteran’s Affairs. Mental Health and Public Health offices were once housed there.

“I’d been here when it was the jail,” said Winnebago County Deputy Recorder Sandy Sunde while looking at a large, finished upstairs apartment. "We used to hold election equipment here in the old former Veteran’s Affairs Office. I also used to bring my kids here to Public Health about 34 years ago.”

Sunde and Recorder’s Office Clerk Courtney Schauermann both said they decided to head over to the event during their work break.

“We wanted to get over here and see this,” Schauermann said. “It’s really something what they’ve done.”

Preservation was important to many for this building with a rich history that includes the hospital that was built in the 1934 by Dr. Thomas Judson Irish in honor of his father, Dr. Harry Russell Irish. He operated the hospital in partnership with Dr. Clifford Thomas from 1936 to 1943, when he sold the hospital building and equipment to the city so it could operate the hospital while he enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a surgeon during World War II.

The hospital closed in the late 1970s when a new hospital was built on the hill on the east edge of Forest City. Since then, it has passed into the county’s hands and was used as the sheriff’s office for a while before the department moved out and into its new Law Enforcement Center. It also served as home to the Forest City Police Department at one time.

“This has been a project of partnerships, partnerships, and partnerships,” Forest City Economic Development Executive Director of 20 years Beth Bilyeu said. “Every time I walked by this building, I said ‘please God, don’t let them tear it down.' About a year after that, I said ‘thank you, God.' I think Kristen (Fish-Peterson) did a wonderful job.”

Fish-Peterson of Redevelopment Resources, who worked well over a decade in consulting, said she had no doubt the eight new apartment units would quickly get leased in Forest City.

“It’s what I call the circle of life in economic and community development,” said Fish-Peterson before turning to Winnebago County Supervisor Terry Durby, who worked closely with her on the project, adding “We wanted to do it high-quality to honor the building and the community.” In addition to the county, she thanked the City of Forest City, FCED, the Forest City council, and former City Administrator Barb Smith as well Daisy Huffman, who currently serves in that capacity.

“It’s been a team effort,” Fish-Peterson said. Bilyeu noted that because each apartment is unique, they each will have a lease agreement that is also unique to the apartment.

Forest City Mayor Ron Holland expressed the city’s appreciation for the completed project through the cooperation of Forest City, FCED, the developer, and Winnebago County.

“It’s really a good project,” Holland said. “We’re glad you did it and I look forward to occupancy. We really need it in town."

North Iowa Area Council of Governments Executive Director Myrtle Nelson cited the increased need for workers presently, saying the workforce is closely tied to housing availability. She said that as of June, there were nearly three job advertisements available for each unemployed person in the region.

“There are some very different numbers than what we’ve been used to in the past,” Nelson said. “So, we’re trying to cater to that workforce. What a wonderful project! This really is lifting the veil on what we need in North Iowa – good-quality housing."

The eight finished apartments include six one-bedroom units and two units that have two bedrooms. They are furnished with kitchen appliances and in-unit washer/dryers. There is a new roof with rain gutters added, a water main installed to accommodate the sprinkler system, storm water management improvements, new windows and an elevator, and basement storage space for tenants. A brick entrance is featured on the front of the building.

Supervisor Durby noted the generosity of Dr. Thomas and the fact that he himself was born in the former hospital.

“I feel like we’ve got to save our assets in town,” Durby said. “We have a lot of good assets in town.”