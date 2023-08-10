The hitch lineup for the 42nd annual Britt Draft Horse Show was recently announced.

This year’s lineup will include Blue Ribbon Days, Young Living Essential Oils, Zubrod’s Percherons, Pittman Percherons, Steffen’s Begians, Schrieiber Percherons, Apenhorst Belgians, Goodell Clydesdales, Hemmersbach Percherons, Maker Farms Belgians, Goldsmith Belgians, Yoder Hay, Hersch Belgians, Oakdale Belgians, Welton Ridge Farms, Diamond K Percherons, Silver Oak Percherons, and Roby’s Belgians.

Each year the show features 18 of the top draft horse hitches in the country. Belgian, Percheron, Shire, and Clydesdale breeds all typically gather for the annual competitions in Britt. Competing hitches can come from anywhere across North America, but sometimes also have overseas influences. One recent example is the Blue Ribbon Days hitch, which has competed in Britt for a number of years. It recently included a gentleman hailing from Germany. Hitches from Canadian provinces have also competed.

The Britt Draft Horse Show is a qualifying show for the North American Classic Series six-horse hitch. It also includes men’s and ladies’ cart, team, unicorn, four-horse hitch, and more.

Officials for this year’s weekend event, which begins on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Hancock County District Fairgrounds, were also released as follows: Judge - Steve Mrozinski, Ring Steward - Sandy Sonne, Announcer - Rich Greenlee, and Show Secretary - Danielle Fett.

The event is sponsored by the Britt Draft Horse Association and is put on with the help of local individuals, businesses, and organizations who donate hundreds of hours to put together one of the largest draft horse hitch shows in North America. Campgrounds will be open and available throughout the weekend events and lunch will be provided on the grounds.