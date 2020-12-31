Official: Mitchell County's vaccine delivery delayed

According to the Mitchell County Public Health office and Faith Lutheran Home in Osage, COVID-19 vaccines scheduled to be delivered to long-term care facilities on Dec. 28 have been delayed until Jan. 10.

At facilities in Cedar Falls, according to the Waterloo Courier, CVS moved its original date without providing a reason.

According to its site, the CDC prioritized these facilities because of the age and health of its residents. There have been no major side effects from receiving the shot, other than soreness around the injection area and fevers and chills.

The first dose must be followed by a booster.

Some long-term care facilities in Iowa have already received their vaccinations.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 641-421-0578, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0