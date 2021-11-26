Officers respond to false report of bomb threat at Britt Dollar General

The Britt Police Department reports that it was notified of a bomb threat at the Dollar General store located at 117 Main Avenue North in Britt at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

In a news release, Britt Police Chief Mark Anderson said that the Hancock County Communications Center alerted the police department of a 911 call from Dollar General regarding the bomb threat.

The Dollar General store and surrounding areas were evacuated. Britt emergency services, Britt Fire Department, and West Hancock Ambulance Service assisted. Surrounding law enforcement agencies also assisted, including Kanawha, Garner, and Forest City police departments as well as the Hancock County and Winnebago County Sheriff Offices.

The scene was secured by officers who assessed the bomb threat in coordination with the State Fire Marshall's Office. The threat was found to be a prank or false report, according to the release.

Anderson said the investigation is still ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available. He said it appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Making false reports is a crime. Threats relating to bombs is a felony outlined in Iowa Code Section 712. Any information related to the case should be reported to the Britt Police Department at 641-923-2621.

