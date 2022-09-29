Office of U.S. Rep. Feenstra to visit Hancock, Winnebago Counties in October

United States Representative Randy Feenstra (R-Hull) has announced that his office will be holding fall traveling office hours in Hancock, Winnebago, and other Counties in October.

In Hancock County, the traveling office hours will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Britt City Hall, 170 Main Avenue South. In Winnebago County, this will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 at Forest City Economic Development, 145 South Clark Street.

Representatives from Feenstra’s office will be in 18 counties to help constituents with casework relating to passports, veterans’ benefits, and other federal programs. Traveling office hours will also be held next spring.