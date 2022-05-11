OEF announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni

The Osage Education Foundation has announced its 2022 Distinguished Alumni honorees.

Each year the OEF honors alumni who have graduated more than 10 years prior and who have achieved outstanding success in any of the following areas: the arts, business, community service, humanitarianism or their profession.

This year’s honorees are Dennis Johnson, Class of 1976; Coreen Sweeney, Class of 1983; and Joshua Olson, Class of 1995.

According to the press release, the Distinguished Alumni celebration will be held over Homecoming weekend, Sept. 23 and 24. This year’s winners will have the opportunity to ride in the Homecoming parade with past distinguished alums on the OEF float and will be honored at the Homecoming football game that evening.

The Distinguished Alumni awards will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Cedar Valley Seminary. There will be a reception following the awards with appetizers and desserts and a cash bar. The public is welcome. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 after Sept. 16. More information will be forthcoming in the coming months, including the great things honorees have done since graduating from Osage High School.

According to the press release, nominating someone for the Distinguished Alumni Award is something everyone should consider, and it is an easy process.

The first step for someone to be chosen as a recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award is to be officially nominated. The nomination form is available on the Osage Education Foundation website, https//sites.google.com/view/oefalumni. Send the form by email, through the website or by mail by March 1 each year.

The nominations are given to a five-person committee that is independent of the Osage Education Foundation Board. The review committee is made up of Osage community members. Membership changes each year on a rotating basis. These committee members do not have to be Osage graduates.

The committee considers only the information submitted with the application so it is important that the application is complete and that supporting documentation and letters of reference are submitted. Each committee member reviews all of the applications and ranks his/her top five choices.

The results are tallied and the top nominations are awarded the Distinguished Alumni Award for that year. If a nomination is not chosen, it remains in the pool for 10 years. Within that time, nominators are encouraged to supplement the nomination with more documentation of the person’s accomplishments and honors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0