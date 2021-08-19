Nursing homes brace for vaccine mandate

“I know other facilities in the area struggling to get residents to take the vaccine. So it’s not just a staff issue. It’s a family issue too. Not all family members that visit have been vaccinated. They could come in and spread it without even knowing.”

Another balance that must be struck is between isolation and safety. Halbach believes the biggest fight for healthcare workers during the pandemic was against the loneliness of residents.

He worries the higher number of active cases could change the visitation policy back to mid-pandemic levels.

“When you get to this age, there’s only one thing you really care about, and that’s family,” Halbach said. “Unfortunately the federal regulations of that time took it away from them. None of us want to see that happen again.”

The regulations in place, he believes, have not been altered enough to prevent a similar scenario. It has left him frustrated. Halbach seeks a government more responsive to resident-family connections. To do that, red tape must be removed.

“Ultimately, our staff members know our residents and families better than the federal government,” he said. “They should allow providers to make those judgment calls without the fear of repercussions.”

