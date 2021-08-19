Nursing homes brace for vaccine mandate

For most of the summer, life has been quiet in the nursing homes of Mitchell County. But during a pandemic things can change quickly.
As the number of active COVID-19 cases surge in the United States, the Biden administration announced that nursing home staff must be vaccinated in order for facilities to receive federal Medicare and Medicaid funding, according to the Associated Press.
Faith Lutheran Home Administrator Scott Halbach estimates that around 90 percent of his staff in Osage are vaccinated.
“I see the pros and cons both ways,” he said of the mandate. “It’s not necessarily as cut and dried of an issue as people think, especially considering the fact that none of the three vaccines have been given final approval.”
Halbach considers the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines as experimental drugs.
Pro-vaccine, he and his family are inoculated. He looks forward to a time when the Pfizer shot receives final approval.
“But even Pfizer, as good as it’s been shown to be, has only been in a human being for a year now,” Halbach said. “So there’s not a lot of data to prove good or bad, and what the long-term effects are. That’s the frustrating thing.”
The new policy will have little bearing on the Good Samaritan Society in St. Ansgar. That is because a private mandate has already been in place for a month, stating that all staff be vaccinated by Nov. 1.
According to Administrator Kelsey Bundy, this did not sit well with certain employees. Out of principle, some have resigned their positions.
“Our staff were expecting it,” Bundy said. “But not all were satisfied with it.”
The government mandate will make Good Samaritan Society’s private policy a moot point. Halbach notes the exact details are not set in stone, and might be different from Biden’s vision.
“We need to see what the final rule looks like,” he said.
The wisdom of vaccinating all staff members is complicated for Halbach. While Faith Lutheran Home’s population is almost 100 percent vaccinated, around 90 percent of employees have not received their shots. And he believes that the remaining 10 percent would not get a shot just because the government tells them to do so.
According to the AP, Biden believes a mandate is necessary to protect nursing home residents from unvaccinated employees.
For Halbach as administrator, it leaves him in the middle of an ideological fight, where a balance must be struck between personal freedom and possibly endangering lives.
There is a reason the elderly come to nursing homes:
“They have a lot of co-morbidities,” Halbach said. “Their health situation has gotten to the point where they can’t live on their own. COVID certainly doesn’t help their situation any.
“I know other facilities in the area struggling to get residents to take the vaccine. So it’s not just a staff issue. It’s a family issue too. Not all family members that visit have been vaccinated. They could come in and spread it without even knowing.”
Another balance that must be struck is between isolation and safety. Halbach believes the biggest fight for healthcare workers during the pandemic was against the loneliness of residents.
He worries the higher number of active cases could change the visitation policy back to mid-pandemic levels.
“When you get to this age, there’s only one thing you really care about, and that’s family,” Halbach said. “Unfortunately the federal regulations of that time took it away from them. None of us want to see that happen again.”
The regulations in place, he believes, have not been altered enough to prevent a similar scenario. It has left him frustrated. Halbach seeks a government more responsive to resident-family connections. To do that, red tape must be removed.
“Ultimately, our staff members know our residents and families better than the federal government,” he said. “They should allow providers to make those judgment calls without the fear of repercussions.”
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.