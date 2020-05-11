Nurses: The heart of healthcare

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

To celebrate National Nurses Week, we've highlighted North Iowa nurses in this special section. See anybody you recognize?

You can take a look here: https://issuu.com/globeonline/docs/2020_nurses_week?fr=sMTM4ZjIyNTg1OA

In related news, our "Everyday Heroes" series is ongoing. If you know an essential worker on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, nominate them by emailing Melanie Mergen at melanie.mergen@globegazette.com.