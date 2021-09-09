NRCS deadline approaching

Iowa farmers and private landowners interested in treating resource concerns on their lands have until Oct. 1 to be considered for priority funding for conservation programs administered through USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS).

According to a news release, three of the most popular USDA conservation programs are included in this signup period are the Agricultural Conservation Easement Program-Wetland Reserve Easements (ACEP-WRE); the Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP); and the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP).

NRCS accepts program applications on a continuous basis but sets application cutoff dates as program funding allows. Interested producers and landowners should submit applications to their local NRCS office by the Oct. 1 application cutoff to ensure they are considered for 2022 funding.

For more information about conservation planning and programs to help treat natural resource issues on your land, visit www.ia.nrcs.usda.gov.

