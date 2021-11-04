Nov. 2 vote tallies fill city, school district seats in local communities

Area city and school election results poured in late on Nov. 2. Below is a complete list of results for more area communities.

In a write-in contest, Mike Hauan was the unofficial winner of Thompson mayor. Scott Flo (55 votes, 45.45 percent) and Alexis Richter (50 votes, 41.32 percent) won Thompson at-large council seats.

In Leland, Russell Leitz received 21 votes (100 percent) for mayor in an uncontested race. Rex Johnson received 18 votes (75.0 percent) for one of two Leland at-large council seats. Another seat was not immediately announced.

Melissa Duve (24 votes, 29.63 percent), Ron Johnson (24 votes, 29.63 percent), and Phil Benn (22 votes, 27.16 percent) secured Rake at-large city council seats. No winner had been declared for a Rake city council seat to fill a vacancy that saw no candidates running.

In Lake Mills, Joseph Jamtgaard received 324 votes (39.95 percent) and Katie Peterson received 312 votes (38.47 percent) to secure at-large city council seats. Laurel Domokos fell short in his bid for an at-large council seat with 170 votes (20.96 percent). Francis Unger secured the Lake Mills mayoral seat in an uncontested race with 378 votes (93.56 percent).

The Lake Mills Schools District 3 director seat went to Kari Osheim with 334 votes (51.62 percent). She was challenged by Amanda Jensen with 179 votes (27.67 percent) and Vernon Mathison with 134 votes (20.71 percent). Casey Singelstad took the Lake Mills Schools at-large director seat with 423 votes (64.38 percent), followed by Don Knudtson with 179 votes (27.25 percent) and Carol Anne Bergland with 54 votes (8.22 percent). Stephanie Storby was uncontested in the district’s First District, receiving 597 votes (99.0 percent).

Two Buffalo Center at-large council seats were filled by Rick Hofbauer (128 votes, 47.23 percent) and Nicholas Holland (139 votes, 51.29 percent). John Davids won the Buffalo Center mayoral contest uncontested with 132 votes (97.78 percent).

In a North Iowa Schools contested at-large director race, Rachel Wubben (233 votes, 46.79 percent) and Jared Allen Viergutz (154 votes, 30.92 percent) edged out Thomas Balvance (108 votes, 21.69 percent). Cody Wirtjes (274 votes, 99.64 percent) in District 1 and Brian Plath (261 votes, 97.39 percent) in District 3 won uncontested races in the school district.

A contested race for three Garner at-large council seats saw Amber Jenniges (458 votes, 27.54 percent), Damon Qaundt (419 votes, 25.20 percent), and Donald Gene Bell (310, 18.64 percent) claim those seats. Jennifer Breister (259 votes, 15.57 percent) and Mark Kaczor (209 votes, 12.57 percent) were challengers. Tim Schmidt received 579 votes (97.64 percent) for Garner mayor in an uncontested race.

Three at-large director seats in the Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Community School District went to Jay Larkin with 688 votes (29.66 percent), Dan Goll with 662 votes (28.53 percent), and Jack Toppin with 515 votes (22.20 percent). Scott Gaskill with 449 votes (19.35 percent) was a challenger.

