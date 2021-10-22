Nov. 2 candidates discuss issues facing their local school districts

Summit-Tribune staff invited local candidates facing contested races in the Nov. 2 school board election to provide responses on matters such as the most pressing issue(s) in the school district, broaching current political and American/world history events amidst societal polarization, curriculum needs/oversight, getting students back on track amid learning loss influenced by COVID-19, pandemic relief spending, and masking in school.

Included is information provided by candidates responding before the Oct. 26 Summit-Tribune print deadline.

West Hancock Schools

JENNIFER WEILAND

Running against Jay Burgardt for District 3 director at West Hancock schools.

Weiland said fiscal responsibility, maintaining adequate staffing levels, developing/achieving educational goals, creating a 10-year infrastructure plan, and ensuring transparency in decision making are the most pressing issues for the school district.

“Learning from past successes and mistakes is essential,” Weiland said regarding societal polarization and current events. “Students must be allowed to explore material incorporating viewpoints from multiple vantages to ensure a well-rounded understanding of history and its nuances.”

Weiland said educators know where students are currently on the educational spectrum amidst impacts of the pandemic. School board members must collaborate with teachers to determine what learning gaps exist and how to best get students back on track, she added.

“Investing in technology infrastructure is a priority,” Weiland said of COVID-19 relief funds. “Our district did a good job implementing on-line learning, but we must have a strong IT network to ensure provision of education in whatever format is necessary. Additionally, some relief money should be given to extra-curricular departments to alleviate losses and ensure a well-rounded educational experience.”

Weiland also noted that while many medical professionals recommend masking, in addition to other mitigation strategies, to prevent COVID-19 spread, each school district must review their own infection rates and make decisions based on student needs.

BETH CLOUSE

Competing with Andrew Fedders and Eric Kingland for two District 1 director spots at Forest City schools.

Clouse said one of the most pressing issues facing the school district is working with students of varying abilities, who arrive to the classroom every day with unique needs.

“Although students may meet the criteria for a particular grade age-wise, there can be a large disparity between students both developmentally and emotionally,” Clouse said. “Out of necessity, mental health has become and will remain a top priority across all grade levels.”

Clouse said classroom students and educators can constructively address current political and historical events, if respect is the guiding force of conversations.

“I believe that students and educators can talk about controversial subjects in a healthy manner,” she said. “Although, I strongly believe that the role of teachers is to carefully construct an environment that breeds discussion, not create a platform for themselves to praise or discredit the opinions, beliefs, and core values of students.”

Clouse noted that the district has been a leader in adapting to different modes of learning after the initial shutdown in March 2020. She cited potential for investments in extra personnel to work with smaller groups of students from additional school funding schools, but only after carefully pinpointing where learning gaps have occurred and where deficits exist.

“In addition, as COVID-19's grip wanes, it would be great to see the population of community volunteers revert to pre-pandemic levels in the classrooms,” Clouse said. “The benefit of their contribution of time, dedicated to our students, is immeasurable.”

Clouse said the district’s K-12 curriculum should be regularly evaluated by teachers and administrators and meet instructional goals set locally as well as at the state level. However, she noted that parents, too, should familiarize themselves with the focus of the curriculum and voice questions or concerns when they arise.

“The efficacy of masks in diminishing the spread of COVID-19 is still being studied, as are the effects of masks on student learning and mental health,” Clouse said. “I believe that our school district should allow students, staff and faculty to wear masks if they so choose, but not mandate their use.”

RICK WILEY

Vying for a District 3 director spot with David Reese at Forest City schools.

Wiley said the most pressing issue for the school board is keeping the school system solvent. He noted it has to be able to continue to provide for not just for the students of today, but also for the students of tomorrow.

“American and world history are subjects that have been taught for decades,” Wiley said. “Political science as a whole needs to be taught factually, not from opinion. Student questions as well as teachers posing questions should be a great start to an open dialog for well-rounded discussions.”

Wiley said the school district should follow the state’s and governor’s directives on masks. He added that if a student would like to wear a mask, it should be allowed, but he does not believe that students would benefit from being forced to wear a mask when the state does not require one.

“The curriculum needs to be scrutinized to the extent that we leave no child behind in education,” Wiley said. “We must prepare for the changes tomorrow brings and start teaching for that now. By doing this, we will give our educators as well as our students a head start in learning.”

Wiley said a priority for pandemic relief money should be aiding students that need extra help from being out of school last year by offering additional resources to bring such students back up to speed.

Lake Mills Schools

Three candidates (Casey Singelstad, Carol Anne Bergland, and Donald Knudtson) are vying for an at-large director seat at Lake Mills’ schools.

CASEY SINGELSTAD

Singelstad said the school board is responsible for making difficult decisions, which begins with open and transparent dialog, particularly on the more polarized challenges that school districts are currently facing.

“I believe this can be done successfully by taking a collaborative approach, starting by inviting our stakeholders to the table and seeking their input,” said. “As a board member, I want to be confident that we are making evidence-based and well-informed decisions that properly represent the desires of our community, parents, and educators and, most importantly, keeps the best interests of our students at the forefront.”

Singelstad said it is crucial to support sustainable and effective academic programs and the well-being and mental health of students, faculty, and staff while also maintaining facilities that are both safe and functional. She noted that means balancing tough decisions to ensure the financial health of the district while responsibly and fairly allocating taxpayer dollars.

“I recognize the learning curve that comes with becoming a new member of the school board and I am fully committed to the process in order to best serve my community and be a reliable advocate for our students," she said.

CAROL ANNE BERGLAND

Bergland said she wants to see the district continue to provide the quality education that all four of her children received at Lake Mills. She noted running to give back to the community and help future generations also receive a high quality educational foundation.

Bergland said that in the higher grades in particular, it could be beneficial to discuss political science and history with people from different perspectives and viewpoints, because discussing and debating the issues can help refine critical thinking skills. She also said that parents are important stakeholders in their children’s education and should be able to provide curriculum input.

“Lake Mills has been doing in person instruction for some time now, which is the norm,” she said about pandemic-related learning loss. “When I go to help first graders with reading through the RSVP reading buddy program, I feel like they are on track.”

Regarding masks, Bergland said students can participate in communication best if they can see a whole face with full expressions. She added that there is no mask mandate in Iowa and anyone can choose to wear a mask.

DONALD KNUDTSON

Knudtson said the most pressing issue is the learning loss some of the students experienced in the past 18 months, particularly high school students. He noted that Lake Mills has a plan for learning loss issues that includes a more intense summer school program along with support for smaller class sizes.

“Political and world history events should be taught and need to be taught in a civil fashion,” Knudtson said. “The colleges are notorious for influencing their students politically, so we need to get a start on the debates in a civil fashion to teach the youth to respect an opposing view while also standing for what they believe. Educators are only part of the equation, the home and families are equally important in developing civility.”

He maintains that curriculum needs scrutiny, which will require students' families to share concerns as they see them.

Knudtson said the early pandemic money to the district was spent on extra staff to provide distance learning staff, summer school, and to backfill nutrition staff wages.

He said the ESSER 2 and 3 funds have not been received and will need to be approved by the Department of Education, but he noted the replacement of the HVAC system in the library and high school gym as well as some heating and ventilation in other areas and also exploring a new bus garage.

“My opinion on the masks is well known in the community,” Knudtson said. “I think the parents or guardians can make the decision on behalf of their own student. The decision to mask will be a call each family can make and no one should criticize either side.”

KARI OSHEIM

Osheim, who is seeking a District 3 director seat to fulfill the remaining two years of a vacated term, faces competitors Amanda Jensen and Vernon Martinson at Lake Mills’ schools.

“I would urge us all to not consider what the most pressing issue is, but what are the most pressing needs of students? Osheim said. “On the Lake Mills School Board, I will advocate for these needs.”

In response to a polarized society, she encouraged everyone to shift the focus to the effects of polarization on young people.

“Let’s place our attention on the mental and physical health and well-being of our students,” Osheim said. “Their ability to effectively engage in, and apply, the education opportunities available to them, depends on it.”

