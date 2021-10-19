Nov. 19 COTA Taphouse Takeover to raise funds for Kruse kidney transplant

A Children’s Organ Transplant Association Taphouse Takeover will be held for Caidyn Kruse from 4-10 p.m. on Nov. 19 at Paddler’s Tap in Forest City.

Kruse is a Forest City-area 21-year-old who needs a kidney transplant. She is listed for a kidney transplant at University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Funds are being raised for COTA in honor of Kruse to assist with transplant-related expenses.

Major dinner sponsors include Paddler’s Tap and Bob’s Balls, Italian Meat Balls. The cost of the dinner will be $5 for adults. The event will feature raffle drawings, a silent auction, and guest bartenders.

“The family and friends of Caidyn want to encourage everyone in the community to attend our upcoming dinner in an effort to help give Caidyn a second chance at life,” event chair Linda Putney said. “100 percent of the profits from the Taphouse Takeover for COTA will assist with transplant-related expenses.”

Kruse is diagnosed with VACTERLS. Local volunteers are raising an estimated $40,000 for COTA in honor of "Team Caidyn" to assist with transplant-related expenses throughout her lifetime.

Kruse’s family asked for assistance from COTA, the national charity based in Bloomington, Indiana. COTA is dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. COTA’s services are completely free of charge, and 100 percent of funds generated by COTA community fundraising campaigns are available for transplant-related expenses

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0