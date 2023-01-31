Notes from the Files: Where to site new high school in 1950's Forest City?

Forest City’s 1917 Central School built for around $85,000 was being stretched in the 1950's. It seems the end of WWII in 1945 brought about a season of "love" and it was showing up on the front steps of our local schools in the 1950's. In 1953, the school added a north addition to the 1917 structure with a new lunchroom, kindergarten, nurse’s station, a visual aids room, and elementary classrooms. But the kids kept coming!

So the school board proposed a new off-site high school to be built - but where? They wanted a site to be centrally located with safe access for kids (there was no in-town school busing then) and room to grow.

The four choices were:

North - the Fox farm to the west of CR Hollands Crane Service on Highway 69 North.

East - the farm area east of today’s Bomgaars (former Pamida and Shopko) on the hill along Highway 9 East.

South - the McClement Farm which is today all the land where Winnebago Industries Customer Service is located, west to the tracks and south to Crystal Lake Road.

West – the 25-acre tract of land north of the Catholic Cemetery east to the Rock Island rail line.

The board wanted the community to vote their wants with yes/no vote of going ahead on the $650,000 project and then, if passed, in what part of town should it be built? Voters decided!

Of course, we know the outcome with second-place being the south choice. In the fall of 1959, the project was completed by local firms of Bartleson Construction and Hansen Plumbing and Heating.

The first graduating class there was the Class of 1960 in May of 1960, which included names like John V. Hanson, Karen Gustafson, Shirley Mitthum, Chuck Taylor, Barb Lewis, Sharon and Shirley Borg, and Keith Pletcher.

After 62 years, the well-cared for school building is still serving the community and bringing back many memories of "Glory Days" for those of us who visit there. Tree Town deserves five stars on their choices, school vision, and leadership. Oh, by the way, a 1959 Summit states that our school was in the top 2% in statewide testing.

Now you know some of the rest of the story!