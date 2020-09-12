Northwood-Kensett team's "Back the Blue" posters will be sold after all

On Friday, Northwood-Kensett Superintendent Michael Crozier sent out a press release about the poster, reading in part:

"While not the organizers of the project, the Northwood-Kensett district recognizes that some may perceive this as insensitive given the environment we are in as a country. Although our law enforcement are held in the highest regard in our communities, we also recognize the value of the social justice movement and what it means to so many.

"We hope that this incident can be viewed as an opportunity for growth and learning for all involved."

Bacthle said that she will digitally remove or cover any players that choose not to participate, a decision that will be made by 5 p.m. on Monday.

"There were a handful of girls that were unsure and we are taking every step to try to reach a positive agreement for everyone," Bachtle said.

Crozier and Northwood-Kensett volleyball coach Heather Rheingans did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Shane Lantz covers sports for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Shane.Lantz@GlobeGazette.com, or by phone at 641-421-0526. Follow Shane on Twitter @ShaneMLantz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.