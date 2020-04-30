North Iowa student-athletes honored by Governor's Scholar Program

Earlier this week, the Iowa Governor's Office, Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Farm Bureau have selected 424 seniors from around the state for the 2020 Governor's Scholar Program, an honor that goes to each school's highest academic achiever. More than 99 percent of the students selected participate in school activities.
The largest 64 schools in Iowa, including Mason City, were allowed to select two students for the program, while all other schools selected one student each.
• Algona- Mihir Modi
• Bishop Garrigan- Emma Fogarty
• Central Springs- Jennifer Overy
• Charles City- Bradley Andrews
• Clear Lake: Lydia Futrell
• Forest City- Calvin Aberg
• Garner-Hayfield-Ventura- Madline Hinz
• Hampton-Dumont: Abe Scheideman
• Lake Mills: Mason Fritz
• Mason City: Jacob Mehman, Erika Sloan
• Newman Catholic: Emily Shatek
• Northwood-Kensett: Lindsey Davidson
• Osage: Clarissa Huisman
• Riceville: Sullivan Fair
• Rockford: Cooper Kuhlemeier
• St. Ansgar: Erik Gerdts
• West Fork: Collin Witte
• West Hancock: Josef Smith
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!