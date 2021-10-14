North Iowa sisters share birthing experience

Growing up in Bancroft, sisters Rebekah Larson and Megan Heetland shared just about everything. Coming from a family of four girls, they were best friends. So it wasn’t surprising when they both found out they were expecting babies at about the same time.

Last week, Rebekah checked into the MercyOne North Iowa Birth Center and sister Megan wasn’t far behind. The sisters were in birthing suites next to each other and they were able to share this life moment.

On Oct. 6, Rebekah and her husband Travis, who is a physician assistant at MercyOne rural affiliate Kossuth Regional Health Center, welcomed their son Ezra Gray bright and early before 6 a.m. with assistance from Dr. Garth Summers.

On Oct. 7, with assistance from Dr. Michael Faust, Megan and husband Tyler nestled their son Huxley in their arms in the evening.

“We had no idea we would have boys,” Rebekah said. “Coming from a family of all girls, this was a definite surprise.”

According to the press release, following wonderful care, the families headed home. Huxley was welcomed by his three-year old sister Harper, who was excited to see her new brother. Meanwhile Ezra and his parents began their life as a family.

The sisters say they found comfort in sharing this experience together. Rebekah thought everything felt like a dream come true. It sounds like these new cousins could see a lot of each other, sharing the many wonders life offers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0