North Iowa schools go into brief lockdown after threatening 911 call

North Iowa schools in Buffalo Center went into a brief lockdown on Oct. 18..jpg

North Iowa schools in Buffalo Center went into a brief lockdown on Oct. 18.

 Contributed Photo

On Oct. 18, the North Iowa Community School District went into a lockdown after a threatening 911 phone call was received by Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office dispatch.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office reported that the call originated from a student cell phone in Buffalo Center at 12:22 p.m.

Investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and school faculty found the call was made by a juvenile student. It determined there was no ongoing threat to the school or general public.

A referral was made to Juvenile Court Services. Investigation continues.

