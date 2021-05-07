North Iowa school districts receive third wave of ESSER funding

North Iowa school districts made out big in the most recent wave of government education funding.
The Iowa Department of Education announced the allocations of the third wave of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) to school districts in Iowa.
School districts in northern Iowa all received a substantial amount of money from the new ESSER fund, with the Mason City school district taking home $6,224,140, the 16th highest total in the state.
Congress set aside $13.2 billion from the Educational Stabilization Fund, a part of the CARES act, for ESSER out of the $30.75 billion total allotment to the fund. This is all under the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed into law on Mar. 11 earlier this year.
The ESSER fund was set into action to help schools combat the COVID-19 pandemic and fund schools in assisting loss of learning programs.
While Mason City’s $6 million was the highest total in the region, other Northern Iowan school districts secured sizable financial packages as well. Charles City school district received $3,133,740, Hampton-Dumont received $2,548,259, Clear Lake received $1,051,673 and Northwood-Kensett received $627,054.
Superintendents around the area were thrilled with the level of funding they’d be receiving.
“We’re really happy with the program,” Doug Versteeg, the superintendent of Mason City Schools, said. “They are very needed by us and are going to be very helpful for us responding to student needs from the lack of school that we’ve had for the past year.”
“It’s a really good amount,” Doug Gee, the Clear Lake school district superintendent, said. “We can use it to help support our students and our school.”
One requirement for ESSER fund use is that school districts must use some of their allotment to promote loss of learning programs to assist students who fell behind due to the pandemic.
Schools across northern Iowa are planning on using the funds to help facilitate summer school programs. Northwood-Kensett is planning on using a sizeable amount of the fund for their summer school program, including a shuttle service to help students who may struggle to get to school without buses running.
Hampton-Dumont superintendent Todd Lettow discussed how a priority for his district was to bring back students who dropped out due to the pandemic.
“Our enrollment declined 50 students,” Lettow said. “We are trying to recruit to get some of those juniors and seniors back. Even if we can look at some alternative ways of educating kids if they want to continue to work and support their families.”
Another point of focus for schools was improving the technology available to students. Michael Crozier, the superintendent for the Northwood-Kensett school district, said that it was a “priority” for them to replace the computers in the district.
Versteeg said the district has also already committed thousands of dollars to provide new technology to students.
“We’ve added to [previous tech purchases through ESSER funds] by buying several hundred thousand dollars worth of Chromebook laptops,” Versteeg said. “We want to continue to be a one-to-one district for students having a technological device no matter what grade or age you are.”
Another common use of funding for school districts was to hire new staff or retain staff that the district may not have otherwise been able to keep on. Clear Lake plans on adding a variety of new positions.
“We’re going to add an elementary interventionist, a middle school reading teacher, a high school at-risk coordinator and a 6-12 interventionist,” Gee said. “We have a social worker who is just one day a week. We’re going to now have that person four days a week.”
Hampton-Dumont has plans to add staff for up to 60 students to accommodate students who prefer the virtual learning environment.
Mason City is taking it one step further and instituting a new virtual academy for students who wish to continue learning virtually instead of going to a physical classroom. The virtual academy is a K-12 program that will have its own standalone building in the Mason City school district and will cater to students who prefer the virtual learning environment.
“We have gotten a lot of interest from our families,” Versteeg said about continuing online learning. “I don’t want to see more students open-enroll out to one of the other state-wide virtual academies when I think we can offer up a viable program right here.”
This is the third wave of ESSER funds received by the schools to date, with the second allocation totaling over $54 million. To be eligible for the third wave of funding, school districts had to use all of the previous ESSER funding and file a request with the State educational agencies.
The ESSER III funding is broken up into two rewards, with two-thirds of the allocation awarded on Jun. 1 and the remaining third awarded on Nov. 1.