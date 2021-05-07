North Iowa school districts receive third wave of ESSER funding

Another point of focus for schools was improving the technology available to students. Michael Crozier, the superintendent for the Northwood-Kensett school district, said that it was a “priority” for them to replace the computers in the district.

Versteeg said the district has also already committed thousands of dollars to provide new technology to students.

“We’ve added to [previous tech purchases through ESSER funds] by buying several hundred thousand dollars worth of Chromebook laptops,” Versteeg said. “We want to continue to be a one-to-one district for students having a technological device no matter what grade or age you are.”

Another common use of funding for school districts was to hire new staff or retain staff that the district may not have otherwise been able to keep on. Clear Lake plans on adding a variety of new positions.

“We’re going to add an elementary interventionist, a middle school reading teacher, a high school at-risk coordinator and a 6-12 interventionist,” Gee said. “We have a social worker who is just one day a week. We’re going to now have that person four days a week.”

Hampton-Dumont has plans to add staff for up to 60 students to accommodate students who prefer the virtual learning environment.