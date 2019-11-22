Several community Thanksgiving dinners are planned throughout North Iowa this year.
Mason City
People 55 and older are invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at the Columbia Club, 551 S. Taft Ave. The event is eat-in only, and turkey and sides will be served.
First Congregational Church, located at 100 First St. NE, will also be hosting a free community Thanksgiving dinner Sunday, Nov. 24, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
The meal is for all ages and is open to the public. Guests are invited to bring a side dish to pass, if able.
Clear Lake
The annual IFCA Thanksgiving dinner is 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at United Methodist Church, 508 Second Ave. S. St. The meal is free, but a freewill offering will be accepted.
Clear Lake Christian Church, located at 302 U.S. Highway 18 W, will also hold a public Thanksgiving dinner, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
Fertile
The community's annual free Thanksgiving dinner is 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave. Non-perishable food items may be brought, as well, to be donated to Forest City Food Bank.
Garner
The annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, sponsored by Garner area churches, is noon to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28, at Zion Evangelical Church, 760 W. Eighth St. Carry-out dinners may be picked up beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Belmond
The 30th Annual Belmond Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Nov. 28 at 11:30 a.m. at the Leinbach Center, 116 Luick's Lane N. The event is for anyone who might be alone on Thanksgiving Day.
Reservations are required and can be made by calling Keith and Sharon Barkema at 641-495-6138 or Chryl Hill at 641-444-3824 by Monday, Nov. 25.
Forest City
Immanuel Lutheran Church, 246 S Clark St., will host the 24rd Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner Thursday, Nov. 28, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
A freewill donation will be accepted, with proceeds going to missions projects. Call 585-3152 for reservations by Wednesday, Nov. 27.
