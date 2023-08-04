On Aug. 4, the North Dakota Public Service Commission unanimously voted to deny the Summit pipeline because they failed to meet the burden of proof. Landowners and other opposition groups are calling on the Iowa Utilities Board to delay Summit’s hearing scheduled to begin on Aug. 22.

The North Dakota Public Service Commission stated that Summit did not sufficiently explore an alternate route south of Bismarck instead of east and north of the city, did not adequately explore route alternatives for some landowners along the route, and Summit did not adequately mitigate impacts of some waterfowl protection areas along the route.

“This victory in North Dakota shows us that when organized people come together for a common cause they can win against powerful, big-moneyed interests like Bruce Rastetter’s Summit Carbon Pipeline,” said Sierra Club Iowa Chapter Conservation Program Coordinator Jess Mazour in a news release. “Now, we expect the Iowa Utilities Board to do the same as North Dakota. We shouldn’t be wasting time or resources on a pipeline to nowhere.”

Landowners, Sierra Club, and other groups have been organizing for two years to stop the Summit pipeline from being approved. These unlikely alliances have held countless meetings, lobbied legislators, passed ordinances in multiple states, engaged the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, organized their neighbors, and more.

“Summit’s hearing in Iowa needs to be delayed because this decision means Summit no longer has a way to sequester the CO2,” said Dan Wahl, Dickinson County farmer impacted by the Summit pipeline. “We’ve been fighting the same fight here in Iowa as North Dakota. If Summit failed to meet the burden of proof there, they have failed to meet it here too.”