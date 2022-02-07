North Central Iowa Research Association to host March 3 meeting in Duncan

The North Central Iowa Research Association will host its annual meeting on March 3 at the Duncan Community Center, located at 2337 Nation Avenue in rural Britt.

The association, in partnership with Iowa State University, oversees the Northern Research and Demonstration Farm located at Kanawha. That farm is a site for small grain variety tests, corn and specialty soybean breeding, and studies of nitrogen fertilization rates and timing on corn and breeding soybeans with resistance to soybean cyst nematode. Researchers conduct extensive tests on corn and soybean weed management there. Evaluation of cover crops and strip tillage also is underway.

The annual meeting will feature an update on farm activities by farm superintendent Matt Schnabel as well as a presentation on the current status of carbon markets with Kelvin Leibold, farm management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Matt Helmers, director of the Iowa Nutrient Research Center and the Dean’s Professorship in the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, will discuss challenges and opportunities for nitrate loss reduction in north central Iowa.

The annual meeting of the research association will take place following the presentations. Board president Greg Guenther will preside over the meeting.

“The research association is in the midst of a capital campaign to raise funds to expand the research and extension capacity serving farmers across north central Iowa,” Guenther said. “This farm has a long history and the research coming from this farm is invaluable to farmers and retailers in Iowa.”

The current status of the capital campaign will be discussed, officer reports will be shared and an election of board members will take place. Currently the research board has 20 director positions and the board is looking to fill several of those positions. One must be a member of the association to serve. For more information about these positions, contact Greg Guenther at 319-333-8710.

Registration and refreshments will begin at 8:45 a.m. and the meeting will start at 9 a.m. The meeting will adjourn by 1 p.m. Lunch will be served.

There is no cost to attend and this meeting is open to the public. Those who are attending are encouraged to pre-register by March 1 by calling Matt Schnabel at 641-762-3247. Certified Crop Advisers can earn continuing education units for attending.

The morning refreshments are sponsored by First Citizens National Bank. Gold-Eagle Cooperative, Calcium Products, and New Cooperative are sponsoring lunch.

