North Central Iowa Genealogical Society set for Jan. 11

The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the NCIGS Library, Masonic Temple, upper level at 75 S. Georgia, Mason City.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
Several society members will highlight some of our collection contents. Learn how to optimize your research through both our hard copy and on-line access. See you then.
Jerry Smith
Special Projects Editor
