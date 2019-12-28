You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
North Central Iowa Genealogical Society set for Jan. 11
0 comments

North Central Iowa Genealogical Society set for Jan. 11

{{featured_button_text}}

The North Central Iowa Genealogical Society will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the NCIGS Library, Masonic Temple, upper level at 75 S. Georgia, Mason City.

The meeting is free and open to the public.

Several society members will highlight some of our collection contents. Learn how to optimize your research through both our hard copy and on-line access. See you then.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News