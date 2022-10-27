North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom receives support from NEW Cooperative

The NEW Cooperative Foundation recently presented a contribution totaling $2,500 to North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom. The funding will be used to provide information about agriculture to preschool through eighth grade students in area schools during the 2022-2023 school year.

North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom is a non-profit organization that provides instruction of agriculture-based curriculum in 10 north central Iowa counties, including Hancock County. North Central Iowa Ag in the Classroom Program Director Brenda Mormann said the agriculture information introduced in area schools is wide-ranging.

“I always say that our agriculture education programs are more than plows, sows, and cows,” she said. “We work together with schools to educate and empower the students to be life-long learners. We offer several classroom-based programs, including Agriculture Education Week, agriculture fairs, Adopt-a-Cow, Farm-Chat, farm tours, and embryology lessons.”

Mormann said financial support for the organization comes from a variety of sources, noting good support from the ten Farm Bureaus in its service area. Other support comes from the generosity of organizations like NEW Cooperative, individuals, businesses, and grant opportunities.

“NEW Cooperative has been a long-time supporter of the Ag in the Classroom program,” NEW Cooperative Foundation Director Gary Moritz said. “They provide a critical link in introducing the importance of agriculture and teaching students about how many different ways agriculture impacts our lives in Iowa.”