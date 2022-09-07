North America's top draft horses, drivers competed in 41st Britt extravaganza

The 41st annual Britt Draft Horse Show was completed without a hitch (no pun intended) after a big Sunday show finale to the Sept. 2-4 Labor Day weekend extravaganza at the Hancock County Fairgrounds in Britt.

Hancock County District Fair Queen and Princess Emily Goll of Garner and Mallory Reinert of Goodell, as well as Little Miss Britt Rosaliegh McNeese, joined National Clydesdale Queen Clarissa Rasmussen of Arlington, Minnesota, in distributing ribbons to place winners.

“My family has had Clydesdales since 1972,” exclaimed Rasmussen. “There were applications and interviews. I was crowned at a national sale in Springfield, Illinois, on April 23. I try to get to as many shows around the country as I can.”

She said that she was enjoying walking the Hancock County Fairgrounds with her friends and relatives, handing out ribbons, and getting to know and assist the local royalty, who were also handing out ribbons.

Rasmussen cited her eagerness to be a representative at the World Clydesdale Show in Scotland this Oct. 20-23. She noted that is where Clydesdales originated.

Rich Greenlee of Waverly served as the public address announcer for the shows for the second straight year in Britt. He said he feels honored to do so after board members of the Britt Draft Horse Association asked him to help with the Britt Draft Horse Show.

“I announced chuck wagon races for years,” Greenlee said. “I had my own draft horse hitch and know the barns, horses, and people.”

Judging the nationally sanctioned event was Judge Aaron Mosher of Prophetstown, Illinois, who himself has 18 head of Belgian horses. He has been hitching some of them for years while working full-time for a local farmer’s cooperative.

This year’s hitches came from multiple places in Iowa and Minnesota as well as Wisconsin, Colorado, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, and even Nova Scotia, Canada. One of the owners of Blue Ribbon Days, Steffen Dittmar, hails from Lobau, Germany. Because the show features annual competition from across North America, both the Canadian and American national anthems were played. Rich Greenlee’s wife, Sherri, sang the anthems.

Also honored on Sunday was the late Bubba Loftin of Louisiana, a longtime crowd favorite at the annual draft horse show. It was just one year earlier that Greenlee encouraged him to let loose some of his famous hog calls, which he did and tipped his hat to a cheering crowd while riding with Roby’s Belgians of Rockwell City in a 3-horse unicorn competition.

“We are sorry to hear Bubba passed away,” Greenlee said. “He was hilarious and a great man to be around.”

Highlights of the big Sunday show included Blue Ribbon Days taking first place in the men’s cart competition.

“Talk about an animated Percheron,” Greenlee said. “We have one right there. She is just a tremendous mare and one you like to drive, although that can be a bumpy ride.”

Zubrod Percherons, owned by the Chad and Melissa Zubrod family of Guthrie, Oklahoma, placed first in the ladies cart competition and, soon after, the team hitch competition. Greenlee called the Zubrod team “awesome animals with ears up in the air,” led by some nice driving.

It was followed by the unique unicorn three-horse competition, which features one of horses out in front. Unicorn requires a lead horse that is confident and very broken-in to lead, according to Greenlee. When Yoder Hay Company of Westcliffe, Colorado, won the unicorn competition on Sunday, Greenlee said it was because of “three beautiful Percheron mares” just before Hancock County District Fair Queen Goll and Princess Reinhart, as well as Little Miss Britt McNeese, were invited for a ceremonial ride in the show ring with the unicorn champions.

Roby’s Belgians won the four-hitch event.

“Nice Belgian gelding and they know how to drive them good,” Greenlee said. “Their horses were all in step.”

This year’s six-horse competition in Britt once again featured a qualifying event for the North American Classic Series six-horse hitch finals. The teams in first, second, and fourth in the point standings were competing in Britt this year. The North American Classic Series six-horse hitch finals will be held in Shipshewana, Indiana, on Sept. 15-17. It will feature hitches with North America’s elite Belgian, Percheron, Clydesdale, and Shire horses.

“You’re seeing some of the best hitches in North America here,” said Greenlee, noting that one of the drivers, Chad Zubrod of Zubrod Percherons had won a dozen times previously in supreme hitch competition as well as advancing to win the North American Classic Series nationals five times. Zubrod placed first in Sunday’s team competition as well as second in the four-horse hitch. Another Zubrod driver, Kynseth Zubrod took second place in Sunday’s six-horse hitch. He was edged out by champion Enos Yoder of Yoder Hay Company.

Britt Draft Horse Association board members called it another great show this year, saying it was made possible by the many volunteers as well as good weather during all three days.

Sept. 2-4, 2022, 41st annual Britt Draft Horse Show Results

Friday Youth & Amateur Show

Junior Cart - 1 Levi Schreiber, 2 Rylen Sparrow, 3 Emma Miller, 4 Kroy Steffen, 5 Maci Bassness, 6 Kale Steffen, 7 Kole Goodell; Senior Cart - 1 Kynseth Zubrod, 2 Jack Schreiber, 3 Logan Earhart, 4 Emma Kulper, 5 Mya Ridgely, 6 Holly Herschberger; Junior Team - 1 Kale Steffen, 2 Levi Schreiber, 3 Kroy Steffen, 4 Kole Goodell; Senior Team - 1 Kynseth Zubrod, 2 Mya Ridgely, 3 Hailey Herschberger; Amateur 4-Horse - 1 Jack Schreiber, 2 Georgia Terry, 3 McKenna Hart; Senior 4-Horse - 1 Merle Brooks; Saturday Youth & Halter - Junior Decorator - 1 Levi Schreiber; Senior Decorater - 1 Kynseth Zubrod, 2 Mya Ridgely, 3 Jack Schreiber, 4 Emma Kulper; Junior Showmanship - 1 Levi Schreiber, 2 Kale Steffen, 3 Rylen Sparrow, 4 Kolton Zubrod, 5 Kroy Steffen, 6 Colt Banowetz, 7 William Pittman, 8 Cletus Banowetz; Senior Showmanship - 1 Kynseth Zubrod, 2 Jack Schreiber, 3 Mya Ridgely, 4 Logan Earhart, 5 Emma Kulper; Halter 4 Years & Younger - 1 Young Living - Yo Durs Magnum, 2 Zubrod – Autumn, 3 Welton Ridge – Tommy, 4 Apenhorst – Spur; Halter 5 Years & Older - 1 BRD – Chief, 2 Hersch – Gemini, 3 Steffen's – Diesle, 4 Hersch – Nicole, 5 Stillbrooks – Cheyenne, 6 Welton Ridge – Sapphire; Halter Pairs - 1 Steffen - Diesle & Gizmo, 2 Schreiber's - Lance & Harley, 3 Welton Ridge - Saphire & Leona; Halter Supreme - Champion - Young Living Yo Durs Magnum, Reserve - Zubrod's Autumn.

Saturday Grandstand Show

Ladies Cart - 1 BRD - Alli Woodbury, 2 Hersch - Sara Herschberger, 3 Yoder - Wanda Yoder, 4 Creelman - Krista Henard, 5 Welton Ridge - Ashley Connell, 6 Pittman - Tracy Pittman; Reserve - Apenhorst - Jackie Apenhorst, Stillbrooks - Mary Hirsh Justice.

Men's Cart - 1 Zubrod - Brad Klinger, 2 Hemmersbach - Scot Sanders, 3 Steffen - Matt Steffen, 4 Schreiber's - Clint Schreiber, 5 Roby's - Josh Henkenius, 6 Young Living - Bradley Glover; Reserve - Meadowlake - David Cunningham, Maker - Paul Banowetz, Oakdale - Josh Good.

Team - 1 Yoder - Eli Yoder, 2 BRD - Dean Woodbury, 3 Apenhorst - Lynn Apenhorst, 4 Creelman - Krista Henard, 5 Hersch - Sara Herschberger, 6 Welton Ridge - Steven Connell; Reserve - Pittman - Marc Pittman, Goodell - Jeff Goodell, Stillbrooks - Merle Brooks.

Unicorn - 1 Zubrod - Brad Klinger, 2 Schreiber's - Brad Schreiber, 3 Meadowlake - David Cunningham, 4 Steffen - Matt Steffen, 5 Young Living - Tim Sparrow, 6 Maker - Jerry Maker; Reserve - Roby's - Jade Ridgely, Hemmersbach - Lori Hemmersbach, Oakdale - George Crookes.

4-Horse Hitch - 1 Yoder - Enos Yoder, 2 BRD - Dean Woodbury, 3 Hersch - Tristian Herschberger, 4 Creelman - Krista Henard, 5 Apenhorst - Lynn Apenhorst, 6 Pittman - Marc Pittman; Reserve - Goodell - Jeff Goodell, Stillbrooks - Darin Brooks, Welton Ridge - Steven Connell.

6-Horse Hitch - 1 BRD - Dean Woodbury, 2 Young Living - Tim Sparrow, 3 Yoder - Enos Yoder, 4 Zubrod - Chad Zubrod, 5 Meadowlake - David Cunningham, 6 Schreiber's - Brad Schreiber, 7 Steffen - Matt Steffen, 8 Hersch - Duane Herschberger, 9 Roby's - Jade Ridgely, 10 Hemmersbach - Scot Sanders, 11 Maker - Jerry Maker, 12 Pittman - Marc Pittman, 13 Creelman - Krista Henard, 14 Apenhorst - Lynn Apenhorst, 15 Welton Ridge - Steven Connell, 16 Oakdale - Josh Good, 17 Goodell Clydesdales - Jeff Goodell, 18 Stillbrooks - Darin Brooks.

Sunday Grandstand Show

Ladies Cart - 1 Zubrod - Shelby Peyton, 2 Steffen - Kaylan Steffen, 3 Hemmersbach - Lori Hemmersbach, 4 Schreiber's - Mary Schreiber, 5 Oakdale - Tabitha Good, 6 Maker - Jessica Banowetz; Reserve - Meadowlake - Katherine Vandehey, Young Living - Brittany Sparrow, Roby's - Kaylynn Ridgely.

Men's Cart - 1 BRD - Dean Woodbury, 2 Hersch - Duane Herschberger, 3 Yoder - Wilbur Yoder, 4 Welton Ridge - Steven Connell, 5 Pittman - Marc Pittman, 6 Apenhorst - Lynn Apenhorst; Reserve - Creelman - Rob Henard, Goodell - Jeff Goodell, Stillbrooks - Merle Brooks.

Team - 1 Zubrod - Chad Zubrod, 2 Roby's - Kaylynn Ridgely, 3 Hemmersbach - Lori Hemmersbach, 4 Steffen - Matt Steffen, 5 Young Living - Haley Schubert, 6 Oakdale - Tabitha Good; Reserve - Meadowlake - Riley Edmonds, Schreiber's - Clint Schreiber, Maker - Jessica Banowetz.

Unicorn - 1 Yoder - Enos Yoder, 2 BRD - Dean Woodbury, 3 Pittman - Marc Pittman, 4 Hersch - Duane Herschberger, 5 Welton Ridge - Steven Connell, 6 Creelman - Krista Henard; Reserve - Apenhorst - Heather Apenhorst, Goodell - Jeff Goodell, Stillbrooks - Darin Brooks.

4-Horse Hitch - 1 Roby's - Jonas Helmuth, 2 Zubrod - Chad Zubrod, 3 Meadowlake - David Cunningham, 4 Steffen - Matt Steffen, 5 Schreiber's - Brad Schreiber, 6 Maker - Jerry Maker; Reserve - Young Living - Jamie Schubert, Hemmersbach - Lori Hemmersbach, Oakdale - George Crooks.

6-Horse Hitch - 1 Yoder - Enos Yoder, 2 Zubrod - Kynseth Zubrod, 3 Young Living - Tim Sparrow, 4 BRD - Dean Woodbury, 5 Schreiber's - Brad Schreiber, 6 Hersch - Duane Herschberger, 7 Meadowlake - David Cunningham, 8 Steffen - Matt Steffen, 9 Hemmersbach - Lori Hemmersbach, 10 Roby's - Jade Ridgely, 11 Welton Ridge - Steven Connell, 12 Creelman - Krista Henard, 13 Maker - Jerry Maker, 14 Apenhorst - Lynn Apenhorst, 15 Pittman - Marc Pittman, 16 Oakdale - Josh Good, 17 Goodell - Jeff Goodell, 18 Stillbrooks - Darin Brooks; Supreme 6-Horse Hitch Champion - Yoder Hay Company - Enos Yoder; 6-Horse Hitch Reserve Champion - Young Living Essential Oils - Tim Sparrow; Best Stall Award - Team Creelman; Best Shod Award - Schreiber's Percherons; Groomsman Award - Wally Hemmersbach.