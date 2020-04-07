Norma Jean Bilyeu
Norma Jean (Hillesland) Bilyeu, 90, passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Westview Care Center in Britt, IA.

Norma Bilyeu's memorial service will not be held May 1, 2020.

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to Covid-19 pandemic, the family will be postponing the memorial service till a later date.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, IA 50428, (641)357-2193, ColonialChapels.com.

