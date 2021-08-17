Norby family hosting Farm 2 Fork Dinner

The Osage Chamber of Commerce will hold the annual Mitchell County Farm 2 Fork Dinner from 6-10 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.

Jolene and Steve Norby will host the event at their home in rural Mitchell County west of Osage.

“This event has become a great tradition in Mitchell County, one that we are happy to be able to have this year,” said Kati Henry, Executive Director for the Osage Chamber of Commerce. “This event really aims to help connect consumers to the producers and growers of the food raised right here in north Iowa. Now more than ever we have heard people want to know where their food is coming from and meet the faces behind the food they eat.”

According to the press release, participants will begin by enjoying appetizers at Taste on Main Street in Osage before being shuttled out to the Norby Farm.

The event will feature live music from John Steiert and a locally-sourced, multi-course meal provided by Chef Jessica Baldus from Taste. Speakers include local producers, Baldus, and representatives with Healthy Harvest of North Iowa. Each year the event features a new menu and is held at a different Mitchell County farm.