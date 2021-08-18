No ID for human remains found near Mitchell

Sheriff Greg Beaver reported that human remains found near Mitchell and the Greenbelt Trail in July had not yet been identified.
He told the the Mitchell County Board of Supervisors at its meeting on Aug. 17 that there is nothing new to report.
“They’re still waiting on the lab results,” Beaver said. “Nothing new has turned up. It might be 30 days, it might be 60 days, or it could be tomorrow.
“I’m still in touch with the DCI agent that’s assisting on that case. We’re hopeful through DNA and developing a profile we can start going through missing persons in north Iowa and southern Minnesota and maybe find out exactly who it is, and then find out what happened to them.”
In other business:
• County Attorney Mark Walk continues to prepare for his retirement. He said he had sent the supervisors a letter explaining the county attorney situation.
“We’ve been talking to an individual,” Walk said. “We’d like to get him onboard, but the thing we don’t want to do is offer him a job and, if Aaron [Murphy] doesn’t get appointed, then he doesn’t have a job. It can’t be official until when I actually resign.”
Walk asked if anyone would have a problem appointing Murphy as county attorney. Walk said Murphy has been assistant county attorney for two decades.
“Also, when I resign, it’s not like I’m just going to walk away and say, ‘I’m done,’” Walk said. “I’m still going to be around here to answer your questions on things we’re working on, and help Aaron for at least a couple years.”
Walk asked the supervisors informally whether they would have any reservations with Murphy becoming county attorney in January of 2022.
“I don’t foresee any problem with him becoming the next county attorney or getting appointed,” said supervisor Steve Smolik.
• Mitchell County Engineer Rich Brumm indicated the salt shed in Osage was showing signs of wear. The fabric is getting old and has holes in it, and the tubing supporting the shed is beginning to rust near the bottom from contact with salt.
“It eats the wood and everything else,” Brumm said.
Brumm reported he had one company provide a quote for a new structure with concrete walls. They also provided a quote for a new tarp. Brumm is not sure the county needs to pursue that option yet – whether it is full replacement or just the cover. He estimates the fabric could last another year.
“It could be a six-figure number if we replace the whole thing,” Brumm said.
Brumm estimated the shed was built in the mid-1980s.
“You want to make sure you don’t have something in the middle of the winter that rips off,” Supervisor Jim Wherry said. “You’d have freezing rain on top of all that salt.”
Brumm and his crew were also preparing for the weekend, setting up detour signs and traffic control for the Main 2 Main Marathon.
• Mitchell County Information Technology Director Casey Ketelsen came to the supervisors to discuss an agreement in which he could also assist Osage City Hall, the Osage Police Department and the Osage Public Library for IT services. He said he currently assists Osage anyway, and that if the fix is a half hour job or shorter, he helps solve the problem.
“If it’s more than that, then we’ve billed them through the auditor’s office,” he said.
Ketelsen reported that helping Osage would take five to 10 percent of his time, and much of the assistance could be done remotely so that he could still be in his office.
Supervisor Todd Frein mentioned that the sheriff’s department and the police department were already working closely together every day throughout the year, and that combining them under one IT director might make sense.
Ketelsen said he would continue discussions with all parties.
Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.