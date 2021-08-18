No ID for human remains found near Mitchell

“You want to make sure you don’t have something in the middle of the winter that rips off,” Supervisor Jim Wherry said. “You’d have freezing rain on top of all that salt.”

Brumm and his crew were also preparing for the weekend, setting up detour signs and traffic control for the Main 2 Main Marathon.

• Mitchell County Information Technology Director Casey Ketelsen came to the supervisors to discuss an agreement in which he could also assist Osage City Hall, the Osage Police Department and the Osage Public Library for IT services. He said he currently assists Osage anyway, and that if the fix is a half hour job or shorter, he helps solve the problem.

“If it’s more than that, then we’ve billed them through the auditor’s office,” he said.

Ketelsen reported that helping Osage would take five to 10 percent of his time, and much of the assistance could be done remotely so that he could still be in his office.

Supervisor Todd Frein mentioned that the sheriff’s department and the police department were already working closely together every day throughout the year, and that combining them under one IT director might make sense.

Ketelsen said he would continue discussions with all parties.

Jason W. Selby is the community editor for the Mitchell Country Press News. He can be reached at 515-971-6217, or by email at jason.selby@globegazette.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0