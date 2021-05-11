NITC Pie Ride back for 2021

The sixth annual NITC Pie Ride is back for 2021. The ride is sponsored by North Iowa Touring Club, a registered non-profit.

This year’s location will be scenic Rock Falls, a new venue this year meant to provide more cycling options for riders. The event will take place on June 6.

According to a release, there will be two gravel routes. Mileage and routes will be finalized by May 14. One route will be around 40 miles and another is 70 miles. More information to come as soon as possible.

Also new this year is a family fun ride. This four-mile route will go through a covered bridge and with a view of an eagle’s rookery, according to the press release.

There will be three road options too. Routes look to be 15, 30 and 50. More details to come.

All rides begin at 8 a.m. at Wilkinson Park, along the Shell Rock River in Rock Falls. If you will be coming in the night before, campsites are available at Wilkinson Park.

Pre-registration and same day registration will be held in Wilkinson’s Park. This event is rain or shine. Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Gravel and road rides start at 8 a.m. The family ride starts at 9 a.m.