NITC Pie Ride back for 2021

The sixth annual NITC Pie Ride is back for 2021. The ride is sponsored by North Iowa Touring Club, a registered non-profit.
This year’s location will be scenic Rock Falls, a new venue this year meant to provide more cycling options for riders. The event will take place on June 6.
According to a release, there will be two gravel routes. Mileage and routes will be finalized by May 14. One route will be around 40 miles and another is 70 miles. More information to come as soon as possible.
Also new this year is a family fun ride. This four-mile route will go through a covered bridge and with a view of an eagle’s rookery, according to the press release.
There will be three road options too. Routes look to be 15, 30 and 50. More details to come.
All rides begin at 8 a.m. at Wilkinson Park, along the Shell Rock River in Rock Falls. If you will be coming in the night before, campsites are available at Wilkinson Park.
Pre-registration and same day registration will be held in Wilkinson’s Park. This event is rain or shine. Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. Gravel and road rides start at 8 a.m. The family ride starts at 9 a.m.
Participants are encouraged you to register by June 4, in order for event organizers to know how many pies to prepare. A better number of riders attending will also help the community center with their numbers too.
The Rock Falls Community Center hosts a freewill pancake/sausage breakfast starting at 7 a.m.
Participants are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy breakfast before heading out for the ride. After the ride, bikers can enjoy a slice of pie.
SAG support will be provided. Estimated time the event will be over is 3 p.m.
Cost is $20 per individual. Go to www.northiowatouringclub.com to download the registration form, and send it to NITC P.O. Box 1281, Mason City, IA 50402, or go to www.eventbrite.com to register online.
Search for NITC Pie Ride. Once again this year, Wayne’s Ski and Sport is donating a $20 coupon per individual or family registration.
Proceeds go toward “Share the Road” signs to go throughout North Iowa. Placement of the signs will follow appropriate protocol for each county.
If unable to participate, consider donating the registration fee. Let Randy at piecycler143@gmail.com know your intent.