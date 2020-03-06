NIACC, Winnebago County Extension to hold climate change class

We hear a lot of talk nowadays about climate change, but do you really know what that means?

To help people better understand the science behind our changing climate, NIACC and the Winnebago County Conservation Board will hold a program entitled “Climate Change 101” on April 6.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

It will be held in the basement meeting room of the Titonka Savings Bank in Forest City, from 6:30-8 p.m.

During the program, Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls will discuss how the climate is changing, what is causing it to change, and how those changes are affecting our environment. People will also receive information about how they can combat climate change in their everyday lives. All the information presented will be based on the most current scientific information available.

There will be a $10 fee for the class. Preregistration is required by calling NIACC at 888-466-4222, extension 4358, or 641-422-4358. Ask to register for Course #5796.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0