NIACC to show Simon & Garfunkel Story

The Simon & Garfunkel Story is coming to the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

According to the press release, the immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel.

It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970.

Using state of the art video projection, photos, and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including “Mrs. Robinson,” “Cecilia,” “Bridge over Troubled Water,” “Homeward Bound,” and many more.

All guests over the age of 3, staff, and volunteers are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Other mitigation efforts may also be in effect. Visit www.niacc.edu/pals or call the box office to stay apprised of our most recent policies.

To learn more about the show, visit www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com or watch a video at www.niacc.edu/palvideos.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.

