NIACC offers praise to Jayson Ryner

NIACC recently offered praise to three north Iowa entrepreneurs, and one of them is Jayson Ryner of Nora Springs and his agricultural startup.

According to the NIACC press release, Ryner founded ReEnvision Ag with a vision of improving current no-till farming methods. ReEnvision Ag, LLC is developing a unique solution for row crops to maximize yield and profit potential by planting seeds more efficiently – giving row-crop farmers a viable alternative that is environmentally friendly, sustainable, and profitable.

Ryner graduated from the fall 2019 NIACC Venture School cohort where he developed his initial business model and tested the product-market fit. Ryner took first place and the top prize of $10,000 at the statewide Venture School Launch Day Pitch Competition event held virtually in June of 2020. ReEnvision Ag, LLC also received the technology award of $1,000 given to the company with the best emerging technology.

Ryner felt he gained invaluable resources from participating in the NIACC Venture School program. “This is a fantastic honor at the end of my Venture School Journey,” he said. “I have learned so much from all of the mentors, teachers and other businesses.”

