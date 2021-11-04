NIACC offering free nurse aide training

Free Nurse Aide Training at NIACC in December

North Iowa Area Community College is now offering its new four-week Nurse Aide, 75-hour training program, which begins on Dec. 20 with training completion by Jan. 14.

Participants then take the state certification exam before starting employment as a Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA).

According to the press release, this training is free for Iowa residents. NIACC has programs that can assist with tuition and books, uniforms, testing fees and transportation costs. Navigators assist students by monitoring progress, problem solving and finding employment after training.

“Our typical Nurse Aide training is spread out over 10 or more weeks” said Patti Hanson, Dean of Continuing Education at NIACC. “This new condensed option still provides the same excellent training with a focus on helping people get into the workforce more quickly and filling the demand for trained CNAs.”

Space is limited. To learn more about this training option and the free supports, contact Melanie at Pathway Navigators, 641-422-4078, or Angela at 641-422-4312. Navigators will walk participants through the application process. Applications will be taken until the class is full or until Nov. 30, whichever comes first.

For more information about this or other Nurse Aide training options at NIACC visit https://www.niacc.edu/health/nurse-aide/. For those interested in other short-term training options and supports/assistance available to help you with your goals, visit https://www.niacc.edu/continuing-education/tuition-assistance-programs/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0