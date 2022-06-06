NIACC honors local students

North Iowa Area Community College recently named several local students to its Dean’s List and President’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Students must earn a 3.5 to 4.0 grade point average in order to be named to the President’s List. Those students include:

From Floyd: Michelle Groesbeck and Hannah Jones.

From Little Cedar: Addyson Grimm, Alyssa Grimm and Olivia Olsen.

From McIntire: Matthew Hall and Jacob Schaefer.

From Mitchell: Genasee Clayton and Marcy Strasheim.

From Orchard: Colton Boge and Jayden Scharper.

From Osage: Spencer Adams, Claudia Aschenbrenner, Samantha Brandau, James Chisholm, Azure Christensen, Abigail Cockrum, William Filippo, Mari Fox, Mary Fox, Macy Gast, Garrison Gerdts, Ashley Halbach, Alexander Hemann, Zachary Hemann, Jacy Hovde, Katelyn Johnston, Alexis Jones, Maegan Krebsbach, Avery Marley, Barrett Muller, Sydney Muller, Bailey Nasstrom, Jett Nehls, Tyler Oberfoell, Preston Pollard, Josie Popp, Joseph Potter, Danielle Shane, Caleb Sledd, Talia Stangel, Kaebre Sullivan, Lauren Swenson and Jessica Voight.

From Riceville: Andrea Gronwoldt, Brynn Hemann, Isaiah Hill, Brody Koenigs and Saige Sullivan.

From Rudd: Grace Clark, Cooper Kuhlemeier, Jayce Prymer and Mackenzie Rooney.

From St. Ansgar: Brooke Ahlf, Joseph Beyer, Kirsten Boerjan, Collin Brumm, Kate Brumm, Mae Gasteiger, Annika Hemann, Lorne Isler, Elizabeth Muller, Haley Peterson, Braden Powers, Carter Salz, Jex Schutjer, Kennedy Schwiesow, Jaci Woods and Tessa Woods.

From Stacyville: Mollie Boettcher, Nathan Brumm, Abby Hemann, Kasey Hemann and Mitchel Meyerhofer.

Students must earn a 3.25 to 3.49 grade point average in order to be named to the Dean’s List. Those students include:

From Floyd: Seth Brougher.

From Osage: Heather Brownlee, Christi Hernandez, Matthew Huebsch and Luke Scharper.

From Riceville: Morgan Drilling.

From Rudd: William Bushbaum and Cody Wood.

From St. Ansgar: Braxtin Gocha and Dakotah Patterson.

From Stacyville: Alec Bissen, Christian Bandin and Janna Long.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0