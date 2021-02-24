NIACC honors local students

North Iowa Area Community College announced its 2020 fall term president’s list, and it includes many area students.
From Osage: Maleah Jane Benttine, Ellie Rae Bobinet, Krista Nicole Erickson, William Gabriel Filippo, Wyatt Reed Grady, Whitney Faith Hemann, Zachary Nathaniel Hemann, Megan Elizabeth Henson, Alexis M. Jones, Paige Fay Kisley, Maegan Lea Krebsbach, Logan Scott Martin, Garrett Edward Meitner, Spencer Mark Mooberry, Chase Michael Nicholson, Preston Scott Pollard, Caleb John Hermon Sledd, Lauren Marie Swenson, Gweneth Faith Voaklander, Jessica Jean Voight, and Addyline Nicole Witt.
From Saint Ansgar: Collin Frederick Kramer, Hali Mae Anderson, Kira Lynn Baldus, Jacob R. Barela, Kirsten Dorothy Boerjan, Lauren Elizabeth Bork, Ella Mae Brown, Collin Richard Brumm, Paige Kathryn Brumm, Braxtin Leslie Gocha, Grant M. Gonnerman, Marshel Kristofer Halliday, Justin James Horgen, Grace Ann Jahr, Blayne Elizabeth Koster, Dakotah Kenneth Patterson, Sydney Therese Patterson, Carter Mathew Salz, Taylor Grace Vervaecke, and Leah Rose Wagner.
From Mitchell: Marcy Ann Strasheim.
Requirements for the president’s list include taking a minimum of six semester hours and earning a 3.50 – 4.00 term grade point average in an academic semester.
From Osage: Stephanie Elizabeth Ackerman, Madison Andrea Adams, Alyssa Rae Boyd, Josie Marie Buege, Olivia Thies Dodd, Victoria Dawn Johnson, Destiny Sue Kappers, Noah Anton Michels, Keaton Robert Muller, Andrew Joseph Schneider, Talia Adrienne Stangel, and Nathan Joseph Wihlm.
From Saint Ansgar: Robert Joseph Demick-Booth, Dayton Phillip Smith, and Anali G. Wagner.
From Riceville: Isaiah Christopher Hill, Brody Paul Koenigs, and Tanner Dean Swenson.
From Mitchell: Hannah Lee Huebsch.
Requirements for the president’s list include taking a minimum of six semester hours and earning a 3.25 – 3.49 term grade point average in an academic semester.