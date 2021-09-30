 Skip to main content
NIACC holding family day camp

North Iowa Area Community College will be hosting a Biology/STEM Family Day Camp from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

This day camp is for area students in grades sixth through eighth and one adult per student.

NIACC Stem 5

North Iowa Area Community College's STEM Center.

This camp will give participants the unique opportunity to explore the world of Biology and STEM with their child. Activities will include DNA extraction and an exploration of the science behind Gene Editing and Forensic Science. Students and their parent/guardian will work together to solve problems, learn techniques in Biology, and explore careers in STEM. Snacks will be included. Participants must bring their own lunch.

To register for this camp, call 641-422-4358 and have course number 10514 ready. The fee for this camp is $95 per family (includes one student and one parent/guardian).

