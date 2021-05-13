NIACC bestows honors, scholarships on class of 2021 area graduates

On May 7, North Iowa Area Community College announced its 2021 NIACC graduate honors, which included a number of Winnebago and Hancock County natives.
Phi Theta Kappa graduates, inducted into the Alpha Psi Beta chapter of the international honor society, include Katelin Adams of Thompson, Raven Budach of Lake Mills, Hannah Evenson of Lake Mills, Taylor Lackore of Garner, and Olivia Schoonover of Lake Mills.
Abbie Tapp of Forest City is a recipient of the Joel Picker Social Science Scholarship. Jacob Tenold of Lake Mills received the Robert H. and Mary Isensee Scholarship.
Area graduates recognized in the May 7 commencement ceremony:
Britt - Noralyn Clark, Bryant Eakins, Caleb Eckels, Colton Francis, Ashley Fregoso, Jessica Gray, Bryce Hinton, Rylee Horstman, Nichole Lemmon, Jacob Penning, and Alec Schmidt.
Buffalo Center - Natasha Droessler and Emma Roney.
Crystal Lake - Benjamin Zamago.
Forest City - Caleb Barker, Michael Branstad, Sydney Burkholder-Nason, Cassy Gambell, Dillon Gerdes, April Holtan, Zachary Lehmann, Jenna Miller, Diana Plagge, Dylan Solberg, Abbie Tapp, Rachel Vogt, Carena Lechuga, and Andrew Olson.
Garner - Alicia Bruggeman, Dakota Burress, Ashton Chapin, Kylee Datema, Jacob Folkers, Madison Graham, Taylor Lackore, Sadie Oulman, Alejandro Perez, Johnathan Tank, and Dalton Graff.
Hanlontown - Madison Rieck.
Joice - Kelly DeLawyer.
Kanawha - Laura Dusold, Jade Oberhelman, and Rhiannon Bates.
Klemme - Blaine Hanson and Kaitlin Korleski.
Lake Mills - Adam Bergo, Katlin Budach, Raven Budach, Trae Butler, Alex Dahle, Hannah Evenson, Jade Gasteiger, Jewell Gasteiger, Hannah Hanson, Maria Ibarra-Gonzalez, Jace Johnson, Teah Kesler, Hope Levine, Breanna Mary, Olivia Moen, ShiAnne Poulson, Hannah Rank, Dylan Renneker, Olivia Schoonover, Alexis Schwartz, Jacob Tenold, and Charles Dugger.
Leland - Neriah Swearingen.
Scarville - Lauren Storby.
Thompson - Katelin Adams and Jasmine West.