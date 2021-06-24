NIACC athletic director, former Waldorf coach Dan Mason receives NJCAA award

North Iowa Area Community College athletic director Dan Mason has received the 2020-21 Mary Ellen Leicht Service Award from the National Junior College Athletic Association.

Mason is a former Waldorf College/University men’s basketball coach, who led the Warriors for many years. He replaced the legendary Herb Konigsmark as the NIACC head coach during the 1993-94 season.

"I'd like to take moment to thank the NJCAA for this recognition," Mason said in his virtual acceptance speech on June 21. "As a first generation college student myself, I went away to college to play ball.”

Mason continued, "I never would have dreamed that I'd have the career that I had – over 27 years in the NJCAA making memories. Memories for myself, memories for all kinds of student-athletes along the way. I just want to thank the NJCAA again and (NJCAA) Region XI for putting me in the right place at the right time to do the right thing."

In the 2020-21 academic school year, Mason served on NJCAA committees for Division II volleyball, women's basketball, women's soccer, and eligibility. He was also the women's regional director for NJCAA Region XI.

Mason, who is retiring on June 30, has been the athletic director at NIACC since 2006 since leaving the college coaching ranks.

