NIACC Academy carves out career path for high school students

Last October, NIACC Academy’s John V. Hanson Career Center opened in Forest City, granting students and local businesses and community members opportunities they never had before.

The facility, available for all within the local communities, provides education and services from morning to night. High school students attend classes from 8-11:30 a.m., afternoons are open for reservation by businesses and community members for meetings, and evenings and nights at the facility are for more classes and programs offered to the community.

“We built the facility for usage, and we’re just trying to fill that up,” said Jim Haag, John V. Hanson Career Center director.

The career center provides dual-enrollment career and technical education courses in four academies, allowing juniors and seniors to earn high school and college credits. Upon completion of an academy, students will receive fundamental certificates and will have essentially completed their first year of college.

The four academies are advanced manufacturing, construction trades, information technology and health careers. These opportunities are offered to four high schools in the area: Forest City, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura, Lake Mills and North Iowa.

“The purpose really is to provide high-quality career and technical education, whether it is the schools, communities, business and industry or any other entities that want additional training to help bolster the work force and workforce development,” said Haag.

The career center did not open until Oct. 27, nearly two months after its expected date, due to a lack of supplies for the building; however, this did not stop the high school students from participating in their classes. Thanks to the help of the career center’s business partners, respective classes were held at each business partner’s location.

“So our kids actually went into the workplace everyday, which was really kind of a blessing in disguise, because they got to see the day-to-day operations and the programming of which they were going to be studying at that time,” said Haag.

In preparation for the new year, the career center has already taken action with the partnered schools to pique students’ interest.

Forest City School District has 14 students participating in the program now, and already has 32 students in early enrollment for next year.

“We are excited about those numbers, and I think that speaks volumes for everybody involved,” said Forest City School District Superintendent Darwin Lehmann.

Charles City recently received a $1 million grant to provide teens in their area with similar opportunities through NIACC, and it will cater to the work demands in that area. So far, the center has seven partnered schools, but the facility has not yet broken ground.

Students are able to move into their fields after completing the academy, but NIACC officials hope they choose to find a summer job related to their field, and then attend the community college in the fall to continue their training and education.

Program directors are hoping to ease labor shortage issues in local counties, and are encouraging students to seek out area employers.

“The students here are really striving to better themselves and position themselves for (life) after high school.” said Haag, “And our business and industry partners are trying to position themselves to be more competitive in the marketplace.”

Students who join the NIACC Academy through a partnered school can attend classes cost-free, including textbooks, tools and equipment.

