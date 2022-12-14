Newsweek names Winnebago Industries among America’s most responsible

On Dec. 7, Newsweek magazine named Winnebago Industries one of America’s most responsible companies for 2023. Only 500 of thousands of U.S. companies considered were selected for the award. America's most responsible companies were chosen based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, sustainability reports, and other reports as well as an independent survey.

“At Winnebago Industries, corporate responsibility is core to how we do business,” Winnebago Industries President and CEO Michael Happe said. “Throughout our Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta teams, we are committed to investing in people and our planet for the long-term. We all play a part in building a more sustainable and equitable future as we strive to ‘Be Great, Outdoors.’ We are pleased to see our efforts recognized externally with our selection as one of America’s most responsible companies.”

On Dec. 13, Winnebago Industries also announced having published its 2022 corporate responsibility report. The report details continued progress across environmental, social, and corporate governance priorities. This includes third-party data validation to support the company’s commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 along with further advancement of its approach to inclusion, diversity, equity and action, “All In, Outdoors.”

Winnebago Industries’ 2022 corporate responsibility highlights include:

In 2021, Winnebago Industries became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact and the Business Ambition 1.5 degrees Celsius, committing to set science-based targets in pursuit of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The company has set goals to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions, zero waste-to-landfill, and water reduction by 2050. The 2022 report shares significant progress, including an on-target achievement of 5% reduction of absolute greenhouse gas emissions from calendar-year 2020 baseline. It also contains third-party validation of baseline data and a plan to submit a science-based target initiative plan in 2023.

Advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) within the Company’s workforce, the outdoor industry, and local communities, which remains a steadfast commitment. This year, Winnebago Industries introduced, “All In, Outdoors,” a roadmap for DEI advancement. Aligned with the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge signed in 2020, Winnebago Industries has amplified its work to create a culture of representation and belonging. At the corporate board level, 20% of directors are women and 20% are racially or ethnically diverse. The company continued its work with outdoor equity partners led by Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) and women leaders, including expanded partnerships with Melanated Campout and the National African American RV Association.

Winnebago Industries maintained a strong safety record and has continued to make progress building a safety culture striving for zero harm. Since 2016, the company has reduced its total recordable incident rate by 70%.

The company and the Winnebago Industries Foundation invested over $1.9 million in community organizations driving social impact in outdoor equity, access, and community. Since 2016, total giving has increased over 20 times. Partnerships include the National Park Foundation, the Outdoor Foundation, and No Barriers USA, including the introduction of the accessibility-enhanced Winnebago ROAM at their annual summit. Employee volunteer teams served local communities with Habitat for Humanity affiliates in Indiana, Iowa, and Florida.

In 2022, Winnebago Industries began a pilot partnership to grant camping wishes with the Make-a-Wish Foundation and RV dealer partners. From Colorado to Maine, the first wish kids enjoyed the healing power of togetherness in nature.

“As Winnebago Industries evolves and transforms, we approach our corporate responsibility journey with drive to succeed and a commitment to continuous improvement,” said Stacy Bogart, Winnebago Industries senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate and corporate responsibility secretary. “With bold commitments to people and the planet, and with data to chart our course, we are positioned to accelerate our progress in 2023.”

Learn more and read the Winnebago Industries 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report at winnebagoind.com/responsibility.