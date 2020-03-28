Newspaper publisher Podgorniak runs for state representative

Northwood businesswomen Jane Podgorniak has announced her candidacy for election as Iowa House Representative for District 51, encompassing Worth, Mitchell, Howard, and part of Winneshiek counties. The primary is set for June 2.

Podgorniak published the Northwood Anchor weekly community newspaper for more than two decades, the Manly Junction Signal for 12 years, and continues to publish the Nora Springs Rockford Register, which was acquired in 2006.

Podgorniak was elected Worth County Democratic chair.

“Currently, we are witnessing the result of a government weighted too heavily, for too long, on one side. The main objective of a representative is to serve the people, not a political party.

“As your House Representative, there are issues I know that need to be brought to the forefront including healthcare policy and restoring collective bargaining rights for teachers and state employees. But the fact is, the policies enacted for a whole generation have been created on only one side of the aisle. It’s time for Iowa to start moving forward. To do this, we need new leadership, from top to bottom,” Podgorniak said.

Iowa House District 51 is represented by Jane Bloomingdale, who is in her first term as representative.

