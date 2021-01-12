Newman Catholic boys basketball tops Osage in Top of Iowa East rematch

After a season-opening 68-66 loss to Osage, the Newman Catholic boys basketball team had the rematch circled on its calendar.

Much like the first go around, the Top of Iowa East conference rivalry didn't disappoint on Tuesday night in Mason City.

After coming back from an 18-point deficit and tying the game early in the fourth quarter, Osage couldn't sustain momentum to keep up with Newman Catholic. The Knights earned a crucial 66-62 conference victory.

"We knew they were going to be tough," Newman Catholic head coach Jerry Gatton said. "Would I have liked to see a more convincing win? Yes. But the W is a W. That's what it comes down to, and we always play a tough game against Osage."

The Knights were all over the Green Devils from the jump, getting in passing lanes and playing aggressive on offense. Newman Catholic jumped out to a 22-9 lead after the first quarter and extended it, 38-22, at the half.

Early in the third quarter the Knights led by as much as 18 points. But Osage came fighting back, and outscored the home team, 20-9, in the third period to cut the score to 47-42 heading into the final eight minutes.

With 6:30 left in the game, the Green Devils tied the score, 49-49.