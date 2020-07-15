You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Newman Catholic, Bishop Garrigan softball duos earn Top of Iowa All-Conference awards
0 comments
alert top story
Top of Iowa All-Conference awards

Newman Catholic, Bishop Garrigan softball duos earn Top of Iowa All-Conference awards

{{featured_button_text}}

The Top of Iowa All-Conference softball teams were released on Tuesday. A player-coach duo from Bishop Garrigan and Newman Catholic headlined the Top of Iowa West and Top of Iowa East divisions awards.

Newman Catholic senior Lily Castle won the Player of the Year award for the Top of Iowa East division. She has a .423 batting average and has hit five doubles, two triples and a home run. She was also a standout in the field and held a .975 fielding percentage.

SBall Newman vs. Bishop Garrigan 7

Newman Catholic senior Lily Castle took home the Top of Iowa East Player of the Year award.

The Top of Iowa East Coach of the Year was awarded to Newman Catholic's Tom Dunn. Dunn led the Knights to a 16-3 regular season and finished second in the division rankings.

Senior Madison Meister won the Top of Iowa West Player of the Year award. Meister held a staggering .579 batting average, hitting 11 doubles and three triples. She also held a .955 fielding percentage.

Meister was a part of a Bishop Garrigan team that won the Top of Iowa West division. Golden Bears head coach Wendi Meister led the team and earned Coach of the Year honors after finishing 10-6 and 6-0 in the division.

*Players in bold are area players.

Top of Iowa West first team

Sr. Emma Fogarty, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Mackenzie Meister, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Amanda Miller, Bishop Garrigan

08 Emma Anderson, Forest City

Jr. Maddie Graham, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Sr. Jessa Gasteiger, Lake Mills

Fr. Emily Meyer, North Union

So. Sam Nielsen, North Union

Sr. Hope Steinberger, North Union

Fr. Olivia Von Bank, North Union

Jr. Ann Horstman, West Hancock

Top of Iowa West second team

Sr. Aubree Altman, Bishop Garrigan

Fr. Ashlyn Hovey, Bishop Garrigan

Jr. Bailey Meister, Bishop Garrigan

Jr. Hannah Anderson, Forest City

Sr. Kennedy Klein, Forest City

So. Keevan Jones, Forest City

Sr. Hope Levine, Lake Mills

Sr. Mackenzy Jensvold, North Iowa

So. Cassie Beadle, North Union

Sr. Kaylee Tirevold, North Union

Jr. Vanessa Von Bank, North Union

Fr. Kamryn Eckels, West Hancock 

Top of Iowa West honorable mention

Jr. Gracie Elsbecker, Bishop Garrigan

Sr. Erin Caylor, Forest City

Sr. Kaitlyn Robinson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Fr. Madison Edwards, Lake Mills

Sr. Hannah Main, North Iowa

So. Maggie Engelby, North Union

Jr. Carlee Bruns, West Hancock

Top of Iowa East first team

So. Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs

Jr. Kiley Hanft, Central Springs

So. Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs

Fr. Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs

Fr. Lainie Bouillon Nashua-Plainfield

Sr. Lily Castle, Newman Catholic

Sr. Paige Leininger, Newman Catholic

Sr. Hailey Worman, Newman Catholic

Fr. Kenzie Groen North Butler

Fr. Kiya Johnson North Butler

Jr. Kayla Senne, Northwood-Kensett

So. Ashley Halbach, Osage

Sr. Kayla Carroll, Rockford

Jr. Gabby Keith, Rockford

Jr. Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar

So. Abby Hemann, St. Ansgar 

Top of Iowa East second team

Jr. Abigayle Angell, Central Springs

Jr. Emme Dietrich, Central Springs

Fr. Abby Pate, Central Springs

Jr. Regean Tobin, Nashua-Plainfield

Jr. Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic

So. Leah Martinez, Newman Catholic

Jr. Molly McGuire, Newman Catholic

Sr. Kristen Dralle, North Butler

Jr. Brooke Trees, North Butler

Sr. Jaela Parks, Northwood-Kensett

Fr. Leah Grimm, Osage

Sr. Emma Ramon, Rockford

Sr. Amber Reams, Rockford

Jr. Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar

Fr. Mallory Juhl, St. Ansgar

So. Maddie Hubka, West Fork

Sr. Rachael Hubka, West Fork

Top of Iowa East honorable mention

Fr. Aurora Stepleton, Central Springs

So. Breanna Hackman, Nashua-Plainfield

Jr. Faith Wadle, Newman Catholic

Jr. Brynn Salge, North Butler

Sr. Peyton Pangburn, Northwood-Kensett

Jr. Victoria Schwarting, Osage

Sr. Mikayla Heit, Rockford

Sr. Hannah Patterson, St. Ansgar

Sr. Kylie Laudner, West Fork

Gunnar Davis covers education and sports. Reach him via email at Gunnar.Davis@GlobeGazette.com or by phone 641-421-0598.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Senior Activity Center dance, February 2020

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News