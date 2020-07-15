Newman Catholic, Bishop Garrigan softball duos earn Top of Iowa All-Conference awards

The Top of Iowa All-Conference softball teams were released on Tuesday. A player-coach duo from Bishop Garrigan and Newman Catholic headlined the Top of Iowa West and Top of Iowa East divisions awards.
Newman Catholic senior Lily Castle won the Player of the Year award for the Top of Iowa East division. She has a .423 batting average and has hit five doubles, two triples and a home run. She was also a standout in the field and held a .975 fielding percentage.
The Top of Iowa East Coach of the Year was awarded to Newman Catholic's Tom Dunn. Dunn led the Knights to a 16-3 regular season and finished second in the division rankings.
Senior Madison Meister won the Top of Iowa West Player of the Year award. Meister held a staggering .579 batting average, hitting 11 doubles and three triples. She also held a .955 fielding percentage.
Meister was a part of a Bishop Garrigan team that won the Top of Iowa West division. Golden Bears head coach Wendi Meister led the team and earned Coach of the Year honors after finishing 10-6 and 6-0 in the division.
Top of Iowa West first team
Sr. Emma Fogarty, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Mackenzie Meister, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Madison Meister, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Amanda Miller, Bishop Garrigan
08 Emma Anderson, Forest City
Jr. Maddie Graham, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Sr. Jessa Gasteiger, Lake Mills
Fr. Emily Meyer, North Union
So. Sam Nielsen, North Union
Sr. Hope Steinberger, North Union
Fr. Olivia Von Bank, North Union
Jr. Ann Horstman, West Hancock
Top of Iowa West second team
Sr. Aubree Altman, Bishop Garrigan
Fr. Ashlyn Hovey, Bishop Garrigan
Jr. Bailey Meister, Bishop Garrigan
Jr. Hannah Anderson, Forest City
Sr. Kennedy Klein, Forest City
So. Keevan Jones, Forest City
Sr. Hope Levine, Lake Mills
Sr. Mackenzy Jensvold, North Iowa
So. Cassie Beadle, North Union
Sr. Kaylee Tirevold, North Union
Jr. Vanessa Von Bank, North Union
Fr. Kamryn Eckels, West Hancock
Top of Iowa West honorable mention
Jr. Gracie Elsbecker, Bishop Garrigan
Sr. Erin Caylor, Forest City
Sr. Kaitlyn Robinson, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
Fr. Madison Edwards, Lake Mills
Sr. Hannah Main, North Iowa
So. Maggie Engelby, North Union
Jr. Carlee Bruns, West Hancock
Top of Iowa East first team
So. Kaylea Fessler, Central Springs
Jr. Kiley Hanft, Central Springs
So. Madisyn Kelley, Central Springs
Fr. Cooper Klaahsen, Central Springs
Fr. Lainie Bouillon Nashua-Plainfield
Sr. Lily Castle, Newman Catholic
Sr. Paige Leininger, Newman Catholic
Sr. Hailey Worman, Newman Catholic
Fr. Kenzie Groen North Butler
Fr. Kiya Johnson North Butler
Jr. Kayla Senne, Northwood-Kensett
So. Ashley Halbach, Osage
Sr. Kayla Carroll, Rockford
Jr. Gabby Keith, Rockford
Jr. Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar
So. Abby Hemann, St. Ansgar
Top of Iowa East second team
Jr. Abigayle Angell, Central Springs
Jr. Emme Dietrich, Central Springs
Fr. Abby Pate, Central Springs
Jr. Regean Tobin, Nashua-Plainfield
Jr. Kealan Curley, Newman Catholic
So. Leah Martinez, Newman Catholic
Jr. Molly McGuire, Newman Catholic
Sr. Kristen Dralle, North Butler
Jr. Brooke Trees, North Butler
Sr. Jaela Parks, Northwood-Kensett
Fr. Leah Grimm, Osage
Sr. Emma Ramon, Rockford
Sr. Amber Reams, Rockford
Jr. Brooklyn Hackbart, St. Ansgar
Fr. Mallory Juhl, St. Ansgar
So. Maddie Hubka, West Fork
Sr. Rachael Hubka, West Fork
Top of Iowa East honorable mention
Fr. Aurora Stepleton, Central Springs
So. Breanna Hackman, Nashua-Plainfield
Jr. Faith Wadle, Newman Catholic
Jr. Brynn Salge, North Butler
Sr. Peyton Pangburn, Northwood-Kensett
Jr. Victoria Schwarting, Osage
Sr. Mikayla Heit, Rockford
Sr. Hannah Patterson, St. Ansgar
Sr. Kylie Laudner, West Fork
