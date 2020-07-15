Newman Catholic, Bishop Garrigan softball duos earn Top of Iowa All-Conference awards

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Top of Iowa All-Conference softball teams were released on Tuesday. A player-coach duo from Bishop Garrigan and Newman Catholic headlined the Top of Iowa West and Top of Iowa East divisions awards.

Newman Catholic senior Lily Castle won the Player of the Year award for the Top of Iowa East division. She has a .423 batting average and has hit five doubles, two triples and a home run. She was also a standout in the field and held a .975 fielding percentage.

The Top of Iowa East Coach of the Year was awarded to Newman Catholic's Tom Dunn. Dunn led the Knights to a 16-3 regular season and finished second in the division rankings.

Senior Madison Meister won the Top of Iowa West Player of the Year award. Meister held a staggering .579 batting average, hitting 11 doubles and three triples. She also held a .955 fielding percentage.

Meister was a part of a Bishop Garrigan team that won the Top of Iowa West division. Golden Bears head coach Wendi Meister led the team and earned Coach of the Year honors after finishing 10-6 and 6-0 in the division.

*Players in bold are area players.

Top of Iowa West first team

Sr. Emma Fogarty, Bishop Garrigan