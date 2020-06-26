Newman Catholic baseball earns statement win over depleted Forest City

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Newman Catholic baseball team came into Thursday night’s game at Forest City with something to prove. The Indians, on the other hand, were out of gas.

Forest City had just come out of a 20-18 slobber knocker loss to Spirit Lake the night before, where the game went deep into the night.

Why did the Knights have a chip on their shoulder? Earlier in the week, they suffered their first loss since June of last summer, losing, 4-0 to Columbus Catholic.

The two situations for both teams made for a perfect storm for things to get out of hand quick. The Knights took care of the Indians in five innings, 17-2, in non-conference action.

“We finally put together a better approach at the plate,” Newman Catholic head coach Alex Bohl said. “We’ve been struggling a little bit, it’s obviously no secret if you’ve been to a couple of games.”

Since the loss to Columbus Catholic on Tuesday, the Knights have put up 17 runs in back-to-back games against Rockford and Forest City.

“It was probably a good loss for us, honestly. You look back at it, we faced a decent pitcher,” Bohl said. “Now we came out and had two good efforts offensively. Hopefully we can start stringing some more of these together.”