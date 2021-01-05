New year, same Green Devils: Osage girls blow through Rockford

The Osage girls basketball team started off the new year with an old-fashioned tail-kicking.

The Class 3A No. 7 Green Devils flexed their muscles with a 64-10 Top of Iowa East victory over the Rockford Warriors on Tuesday night in Osage.

Despite it being a blowout victory, Osage head coach Chad Erickson says there were many things his girls could take away from the game.

"We just talked about how we hadn't been taking great care of the ball leading up to Christmas," Erickson said. "We talked about limit turnovers, make the extra pass and play unselfish. They're not as good as we are, but we still wanted to get something productive out of this game."

The Green Devils opened up the game with an 11-1 run before Rockford took a timeout midway through the quarter. Heading into the second quarter, Osage led, 23-3.

The second quarter was more of the same, as the Green Devils managed to increase their lead to 38 points at half. In the third quarter, Osage's defense managed to hold Rockford scoreless.

The Warriors struggled to stop seniors Ellie Bobinet and Danielle Johnson. Johnson posted 19 points and Bobinet finished the night with 20 points – her first 20-point game of the season.