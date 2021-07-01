New Winnebago County blacktop sustains damages from Alliant project

At the June 29 Winnebago County supervisors meeting, County Engineer Scott Meinders reported that about 1 1/2 miles of new 400th Street blacktop have sporadic damages including divots, bumps and grooves cut into the road.

The damage is the result of an Alliant Energy underground electric project on the new blacktop running from Highway 69 just north of Leland east to Winnebago Lutheran Church.

“I’m still looking for the right solution to fix those problems,” Meinders said. “It is not continuous, but frequent.”

Meinders said damages occurred beneath machinery at spots where the contractor (Michels Corporation) was going in and out with underground borings. He said Alliant officials have been notified by the county that Alliant will be held responsible to remedy the damages. Plywood planks have now been placed underneath equipment that was apparently causing the damage as the project proceeds along 400th Street.

Meinders said he believes that the on-site workers are receptive to preventing additional damage along the project route. He said he will work with management of Alliant and Michels to resolve the matter.

In other business: