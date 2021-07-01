New Winnebago County blacktop sustains damages from Alliant project

At the June 29 Winnebago County supervisors meeting, County Engineer Scott Meinders reported that about 1 1/2 miles of new 400th Street blacktop have sporadic damages including divots, bumps and grooves cut into the road.
The damage is the result of an Alliant Energy underground electric project on the new blacktop running from Highway 69 just north of Leland east to Winnebago Lutheran Church.
“I’m still looking for the right solution to fix those problems,” Meinders said. “It is not continuous, but frequent.”
Meinders said damages occurred beneath machinery at spots where the contractor (Michels Corporation) was going in and out with underground borings. He said Alliant officials have been notified by the county that Alliant will be held responsible to remedy the damages. Plywood planks have now been placed underneath equipment that was apparently causing the damage as the project proceeds along 400th Street.
Meinders said he believes that the on-site workers are receptive to preventing additional damage along the project route. He said he will work with management of Alliant and Michels to resolve the matter.
In other business:
• Supervisors approved a resolution to move up a bridge replacement on County Road A42 in county’s five-year plan for roads and bridges. It was initially scheduled to be done in a couple of years, but Meinders said a recent bridge report necessitates prioritizing the replacement for as soon as possible. He said bid-letting for the bridge project could be as soon as Nov. 16, but would more likely not happen until December or January.
• Supervisors also approved a resolution for inter-fund operating transfers for the fiscal year beginning on July 1 that allows for a total maximum transfer from the county’s rural basic fund to the secondary road fund, not to exceed $1,302,085, and from the general basic fund, not to exceed $107,560.
• Supervisors discussed drainage concerns around the county law enforcement center and agreed to contact LaHarv Construction Company of Forest City to investigate and provide options and quotes. Supervisors cited possibly needing to add tiling and concrete pads and make changes to drain spouts there.
• Supervisors approved a $104,351 retainage/final payment to B&B Farm Drainage of Wallingford for completion of a drainage district 11 main tile improvement project.
• Supervisors returned from closed session and voted 2-1 in favor of the IT Committee recommendation to offer an $80,000 salary to a candidate for IT Director. Supervisor Bill Jensvold dissented.
• Supervisors approved a fireworks permit request of Kerby Rauk.
Rob Hillesland is community editor for the Summit-Tribune. He can be reached at 641-421-0534, or by email at rob.hillesland@globegazette.com.