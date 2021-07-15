New water tower continues to rise

Public Works director Jerry Dunlay and the City of Osage are watching the water tower on the south side of town rise.

Its assembly will speed up once the big crane arrives. Work continues on the sludge storage tank as well.

At the July 12 Osage City Council meeting, Dunlay reported over $314,000 worth of work on the water tower tank had been completed by Gerard Tank and Steel, most of that for the foundation. The total contract amount for the water tower tank is over $1.7 million.

“There’s a lot of steel laying around,” he said. “The big crane’s coming in this week. They’re going to have an X-ray company come in and X-ray everything that’s been welded in the ground.”

The Council approved the partial pay certificate for the new well and water tower being constructed by Gerard Tank and Steel.

Crews are also working on the well house, with a partial pay certificate of a little over $38,000. It includes underground piping from the city’s water mains. The total contract was for over $423,000. Over $120,000 has been completed.

“This one is small compared to the other,” Dunlay said. “The building’s not here, but there was a lot of mechanical work that had to be done.”