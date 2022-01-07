New US Cellular store is now open along Highway 69 in Forest City

In November, Forest City gained a new phone store when US Cellular moved into the former gas station building located across from NSB Bank, near the intersection of Highway 69 and J Street.

Overseen by the company Appliance Plus, US Cellular believes this building is in a convenient spot for locals, as well as travelers from nearby towns. The building’s conversion process from a gas station to a phone store was described as quick and a “great experience” by company officials.

Even though the new store is located in a smaller community, customers should expect to see all the same products as stores in more populated areas like Mason City.

The Appliance Plus team calls it a generation 5.2 store, which is a new US Cellular store layout and design. It features accessory walls, allowing for better product visibility.

Company officials for the store look forward to partnering with local businesses and schools to assist in their growth, emphasizing the company’s community values.

“I’m excited as we continue to get our bearings steady in that town with the store opening that we continue to grow community involvement whether its partnering with local businesses, town festivals, community engagements,” marketing manager Jamie Plaster said.

Plaster said he firmly believes in the store’s service abilities. He also feels customer feedback is crucial to store improvements and better customer service accommodations.

“There’s always going to be competition, but what sets us aside is the service that we give our customers,” said Plaster. “We give them back the loyalty that they give us and let them be heard.”

Appliance Plus is excited for its expansion into Forest City, with US Cellular, and plans to keep its customers and their needs at the forefront of store services.

Since the store opened quickly during the holiday season, the store is now working with the Forest City Chamber of Commerce to schedule a ribbon-cutting event.

